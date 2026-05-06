Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme in Serbia Awarded First Green Globe Certification

Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme

Green Globe Certification has awarded Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme its inaugural certification.

This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and reinforces our belief that responsible operations are essential to protecting the natural environment.” — Aleksandar Cicmil, CEO at Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme its inaugural certification. The resort, the perfect combination of Swiss standards and Serbian hospitality, is located in the oldest national park in Serbia.Aleksandar Cicmil, CEO at Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruske Terme said, “We are proud to receive our first Green Globe Certification. This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and reinforces our belief that responsible operations are essential to protecting the natural environment while delivering meaningful experiences for our guests and the local community.”Situated within the beautiful natural surroundings of Fruška Gora National Park, Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruške Terme operates an extensive wellness and spa environment with a strong focus on responsible resource and energy management. The resort actively invests in alternative and renewable energy solutions including the use of geothermal water and solar panels. Sustainability is integrated into daily operations through the efficient use of energy and water, supported by modern management and monitoring systems that ensure guest comfort while minimizing environmental impact.Respect for nature and cultural heritage forms a core pillar of the resort’s sustainability approach. Mövenpick Resort and Spa Fruške Terme is committed to preserving the unique ecosystem of the Fruška Gora National Park while honoring the traditions and identity of the region in which it operates. Close cooperation with local producers and service providers supports the regional economy, reduces unnecessary transportation, and enhances the authenticity of the guest experience. In line with Accor sustainability standards, the resort applies a Zero Plastic policy across its operations and supports broader environmental initiatives such as reforestation projects within the national park.The resort conducts ongoing hospitality and sustainability training to help staff reach their full potential in their individual roles. Nurturing diverse talents within the team ensures a high level of employee satisfaction, which is the foundation of a warm and genuine guest experience. Plans to establish an in-house training centre is also slated for later in 2026.Staff actively participate in the property’s various sustainability practices, and the resort’s Green Team initiate and coordinate initiatives. The team is comprised of managers from different departments who ensure that sustainability programs are considered at all levels of planning and operations. Through internal collaboration and regular communication, responsible practices are consistently implemented and improved in daily operations.Creative sustainability practices have also been introduced for guests of all ages to foster awareness of the region’s magnificent natural biodiversity and the importance of environmental protection. Guests are encouraged to participate in simple, meaningful initiatives such as gardening with plantable seed pencils while young visitors are invited to discover and explore through nature-inspired activities.ContactGeneral Enquiries: info@frusketerme.comMedia contact:Igor TatalovićMarketing ManagerHotel Fruške TermeStaza Zdravlja 3922408 Vrdnik, Srbija/ SerbiaE:igor.tatalovic@frusketerme.comM: +381 63 491 080T: +381 22 21 55 240Web: www.frusketerme.com

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