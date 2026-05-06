Fleur Couture Founder Cristina Soliz Builds Multi-Dimensional Beauty Brand Rooted in Innovation and Legacy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleur Couture, a rapidly growing cosmetics company, continues to expand its presence in the beauty industry under the leadership of founder and CEO Cristina Soliz. What began as a passion for beauty and esthetics in 2012 has evolved into a recognized brand offering high-performance products designed to empower modern consumers.

Soliz has built Fleur Couture from the ground up without outside investors, establishing both e-commerce and retail locations across Arizona. The brand has carved out a distinct space in the beauty market with its results-driven products, including DIY lash extension systems and glueless lash innovations that deliver extended wear of 7 to 14 days.

According to company representatives, Fleur Couture has generated approximately $10,000 in combined monthly revenue across digital and retail channels, with continued growth driven by product demand and repeat customers. The brand has successfully expanded into multiple retail locations in high-traffic shopping environments across Scottsdale and Chandler, increasing both brand visibility and in-person customer acquisition.

Beyond product development, Soliz has extended her influence through multiple platforms. She is the creator and voice behind the Slay Squad Podcast, dedicated to amplifying entrepreneurs and giving emerging brands visibility. Additionally, she is a published author with guided journals available on Amazon, focused on personal growth, discipline, and entrepreneurial mindset.

The Fleur Couture founder has built a combined audience of 30,000 followers across social platforms, leveraging organic marketing and viral content strategies to engage directly with customers. Her momentum has earned recognition in publications such as Women's Week and NY Weekly, cementing her status as an entrepreneur to watch in the beauty industry.

Representatives from the company note that Soliz's approach represents a new era of entrepreneurship—one where women are building businesses, shaping narratives, and creating legacy-driven wealth. As a self-made entrepreneur, wife, and mother of five, she has transformed her company into a rising force in the beauty industry while balancing family and long-term vision.

Looking forward, Fleur Couture is positioned for exponential growth with plans to scale production, expand into additional retail markets, and secure strategic partnerships. The brand is being prepared for a targeted capital raise to accelerate growth toward becoming a multi-million-dollar company and nationally recognized household name.

About Fleur Couture:

Fleur Couture is a cosmetics company specializing in high-performance beauty products designed for convenience and professional-quality results. Founded by Cristina Soliz, the brand offers innovative lash systems and beauty essentials through e-commerce and retail locations across Arizona.

Contact:

Alan Lucero and Joe Soliz Jr.

Fleurcouturestaff@outlook.com

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