Families Vote National Academy of Athletics Among ActivityHero's Best of 2026

The youth sports organization was selected from more than 480 camps and class providers based on thousands of votes and reviews from families nationwide.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics is proud to be named a Best of 2026 winner by ActivityHero . With thousands of votes cast for more than 480 camps and class providers, the recognition is based on votes, reviews, and overall ratings from families nationwide, and reflects the support and trust of the families, school partners, and parks and recreation professionals the organization serves every day.“We are grateful to the families who choose us, the schools and community partners who trust us, and the parks and rec professionals who share our mission,” said Aaron Locks, CEO and Founder of the National Academy of Athletics. “Thank you to the team at ActivityHero for this honor and for supporting programs that help kids stay active and engaged.”Kristen Shanklin, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at ActivityHero, also shared her congratulations:“Working with National Academy of Athletics has been seamless. Their team is reliable, responsive, and easy to partner with. They consistently deliver high quality programs that serve schools well and create positive experiences for students, families, and communities. Congrats to them for winning the Best of 2026. Well deserved.”About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics is a franchise-based youth sports organization offering recreational multi-sport programs for kids ages 3 to 14 across more than 10 states. Through camps, clinics, and school and community partnerships, NAofA is committed to helping kids build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of being active.About ActivityHeroActivityHero is a leading platform helping families discover and book camps, classes, and activities for kids. The annual Best of awards recognize top-rated providers based on family votes, reviews, and ratings.

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