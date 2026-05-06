eScan Enterprise EDR Receives AV-TEST 2025 Best Advanced Protection Award Against Ransomware and Infostealers

eScan Enterprise EDR wins AV-TEST Award 2025 for advanced ransomware protection, highlighting strong enterprise cybersecurity performance. Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan eScan — Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions trusted by organizations across 90+ countries

Independent German testing laboratory recognizes eScan among only two solutions globally to earn Best Advanced Protection honors in the corporate users category

When ransomware operators spend days inside your network hunting backups, you need defense mechanisms that work at every stage of the attack. That's exactly what eScan Enterprise EDR delivers.” — Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD, MicroWorld Technologies Inc.

MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroWorld Technologies Inc. today announced that its eScan Enterprise EDR solution has received the AV-TEST Award 2025 for Best Advanced Protection, Corporate Users category. This recognition, granted by the AV-TEST Institute — Germany's foremost independent cybersecurity testing body — acknowledges eScan's consistent excellence in defending organizations against ransomware and infostealer attacks across every test conducted throughout 2025.The AV-TEST Institute, an independent German cybersecurity testing laboratory with over 20 years of rigorous product evaluation, presented just 25 awards to 12 manufacturers worldwide this year, marking the 15th edition of these prestigious honors. eScan Enterprise EDR's recognition places it among an elite group of security solutions that demonstrated exceptional performance in Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) testing — the most demanding evaluation category in enterprise cybersecurity.— Erik Heyland, Head of Testing Labs, AV-TEST InstituteThe distinction is particularly noteworthy: only two solutions earned Best Advanced Protection Awards among all tested corporate security products in 2025. While global vendors including CrowdStrike, Sophos, and Trend Micro achieved perfect 35-point scores in individual ATP tests throughout the year, eScan's award recognizes consistent excellence across the entire 2025 testing cycle — a significantly more stringent standard than single-test performance.Comprehensive Defense Architecture Sets eScan ApartUnlike pure EDR solutions such as CrowdStrike Falcon that rely primarily on endpoint sensors forwarding behavioral data to cloud servers for analysis, eScan Enterprise EDR integrates endpoint protection (EPP), network security, device control, and behavioral analysis into a unified platform. This architectural difference proved decisive in maintaining perfect ATP scores consistently throughout 2025's rigorous testing regime.Defending Against the Threats That Matter MostGlobally, ransomware operators demanded an average of $464,000 from educational institutions in 2025, with total stolen data exceeding 241 terabytes across all sectors. The economics are asymmetric: a single successful attack can generate returns of 50x or more relative to attacker investment, driving continued escalation in both frequency and sophistication."For 25 years, we've built eScan to solve actual problems facing organizations worldwide. This AV-TEST recognition validates what our customers already know: when ransomware operators spend days inside your network hunting backups before deploying encryption, when infostealers silently harvest credentials for weeks, you need defense mechanisms that work at every stage of the attack — not just initial detection. That's exactly what eScan Enterprise EDR delivers."— Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, MicroWorld Technologies Inc.eScan's ATP performance is particularly relevant given recent high-profile supply chain breaches. The March 2025 tj-actions GitHub compromise exposed CI/CD secrets across 23,000 repositories. The Mercedes-Benz GitHub token leak granted unrestricted access to complete source code repositories. Each incident demonstrated attackers' sophistication in bypassing basic security controls — precisely the scenarios ATP testing evaluates.Proven Performance Where It CountseScan Enterprise EDR's award-winning capabilities extend beyond laboratory testing into real-world deployment. The solution currently protects critical infrastructure across large government and private sector organizations across 90+ countries, maintaining operational security under continuous threat from nation-state actors and sophisticated criminal organizations.The solution's comprehensive approach includes:• Behavioral analysis that detects never-before-seen malware variants• Process monitoring that identifies credential theft attempts• Network traffic analysis that spots command-and-control communications• Automated response capabilities that contain threats before propagationThe AV-TEST Award joins eScan's portfolio of international certifications, reinforcing the company's position as a globally recognized cybersecurity solutions provider with enterprise-grade capabilities validated by independent third-party testing. The award certificate and detailed ATP test results are available on the AV-TEST Institute website.MumbaiAbout eScan (MicroWorld Technologies Inc.)eScan is a globally established cybersecurity company providing comprehensive security solutions including Enterprise EDR, Vision Core XDR, Enterprise DLP, and Business DLP. With over 300 R&D professionals and more than 25 years of experience, eScan serves enterprises, government agencies, and small to medium businesses across 90+ countries, delivering protection against evolving cyber threats. eScan's solutions are independently tested and certified by leading global security testing organizations.About AV-TEST InstituteThe AV-TEST Institute is an independent organization specializing in the research and testing of IT security solutions. Based in Magdeburg, Germany, AV-TEST has conducted rigorous product evaluations for over 20 years and is recognized globally as a leading authority on cybersecurity product performance.

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