Mathias Pace Joins Francis Mercier at Zénith Paris for 'Baridi' Debut

“Baridi” exploded at Zénith Paris, marking Mathias Pace and NOAYDI’s Afro-tech collaboration as one of the season’s breakout records.

Baridi’ was made for moments like this—Francis and Mathias lit up Zénith, and the crowd’s instant reaction showed exactly what Afro-tech is capable of” — said Mike Jean, Founder of MLife Music Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Afro-tech artist Mathias Pace joined internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Francis Mercier onstage at Zénith Paris for the live debut of “ Baridi ,” the new Afro-tech single by Mathias Pace and NOAYDI released via MLife Music Group.The record made its highly anticipated live debut during Francis Mercier’s sold-out performance at Zénith Paris, where the track delivered one of the night’s most electric moments. As Mercier introduced “Baridi” to the crowd with Mathias Pace joining him onstage, the venue erupted, transforming the debut into a defining live moment that immediately captured the attention of fans across the global Afro-house scene.Within hours, clips of the performance began circulating across social media, with audiences and tastemakers quickly identifying “Baridi” as one of the standout Afro-tech releases of the season. The track’s debut generated immediate traction online, fueled by viral footage of the Zénith crowd responding in real time to the record’s hypnotic percussion, deep groove, and explosive energy.“‘Baridi’ was built for moments like this,” said Mike Jean, Founder of MLife Music Group. “You hope to create records that connect in real time, but what happened at Zénith was something else entirely. Watching Francis debut the track with Mathias in front of that crowd and seeing the reaction unfold instantly was a powerful reminder of what Afro-tech can do when it lands exactly where it’s supposed to.”Produced by Mathias Pace and NOAYDI, “Baridi” is an Afro-tech release defined by sharp percussion, deep rhythmic tension, and a deliberate, immersive build designed for the dance floor. The record has already begun gaining momentum among DJs and tastemakers in the Afro-house and Afro-tech scenes, with its Zénith debut accelerating its breakout across international audiences.Francis Mercier, whose globally recognized Solèy platform has become a leading force in Afro-house and melodic dance music, provided the ideal stage for the track’s introduction. His Zénith Paris performance, one of his biggest headline moments to date, served as the perfect backdrop for “Baridi” to make its arrival in front of one of the genre’s most energized crowds.The collaboration marks a major moment for Mathias Pace, whose growing presence in Afro-tech continues to position him as one of the genre’s emerging names to watch. With “Baridi,” Pace and NOAYDI deliver a record that is already proving its power not only on streaming platforms, but where dance music matters most: in the room.As momentum continues to build, “Baridi” is quickly emerging as one of the defining Afro-tech records of Summer 2026.About Mathias PaceMathias Pace is an emerging Afro-tech artist and producer known for crafting rhythm-forward records that blend deep groove, melodic control, and immersive dance-floor energy. His work continues to gain attention across the global Afro-house and Afro-tech scenes for its precision, atmosphere, and emotional depth.About NOAYDINOAYDI is a rising artist and collaborator whose sound bridges rhythm, movement, and modern Afro-electronic influence. With a growing presence in the Afro-house space, NOAYDI brings a hypnotic and dynamic edge to forward-thinking dance records.About MLife Music GroupMLife Music Group is a forward-thinking music label committed to championing globally resonant records at the intersection of culture, rhythm, and innovation. Focused on emerging talent and international sound, MLife supports artists shaping the future of dance music.

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