Virgelia Productions Announces Exciting 38th Annual Miss Asia USA & Mrs. Asia USA Pageants for 2026 Season

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgelia Productions , Inc. proudly announces the highly anticipated 38th Annual Miss Asia USA , Miss Teen Asia USA, and Mrs. Asia USA Pageants, continuing its legacy as one of the nation’s most prestigious multicultural pageant platforms celebrating beauty, diversity, and cultural heritage.With nearly four decades of excellence, Virgelia Productions continues to elevate the pageant experience by expanding opportunities for women worldwide, strengthening international participation, and celebrating cultural pride, leadership, and empowerment on a global stage.The Miss Asia USA Pageants remain a powerful celebration of Asian heritage, bringing together contestants from diverse backgrounds who represent intelligence, talent, leadership, and service to their communities. Each year, the platform continues to grow into an inspiring international sisterhood of accomplished women.The 2026 competition will feature an expanded and exciting lineup of titles, including:PAGEANT TITLES:Miss Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USASPECIAL AWARDS & INTERNATIONAL TITLES:Miss Asia USA California & Mrs. Asia USA CaliforniaMiss Asia USA International & Mrs. Asia USA InternationalMiss Asia Glamour & Mrs. Asia USA GlamourMrs. India USAMrs. Global Ambassador & Miss Global AmbassadorMrs. Asia USA UniverseMiss Asia United StatesMiss Asia USA-AmericaMiss Asia USA-GlobalThe highly anticipated 38th Annual Coronation Night will take place on November 21, 2026, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, California 90278, bringing together an international audience of contestants, designers, sponsors, and guests for a spectacular evening of elegance, culture, and celebration.Virgelia Productions continues to serve as a powerful platform for women, designers, and businesses to showcase their talents, celebrate cultural identity, and expand professional and global opportunities. The organization remains committed to empowering women through transformative experiences that build confidence, leadership, and lifelong connections.About Virgelia Productions, Inc.:Virgelia Productions is a pioneering pageant and fashion show production company dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange through its prestigious international events. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the pageant and fashion industry, providing a global platform for women, designers, and businesses to showcase their talents, celebrate cultural heritage, and expand opportunities for growth and networking.For more information, visit www.VirgeliaProductions.com or contact Virgelia Productions at 818-641-7779 or 1-800-831-9880. Follow @virgeliaproductions on Instagram and VIRGELIA PROD on Facebook for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.MEDIA CONTACT:EMMA WILLETT | VIRGELIA PRODUCTIONS, INC.TEXT/WHATSAPP: (818) 438-7747TOLL FREE: 1 (800) 831-9880EMAIL: VIRGELIAPRODUCTIONS@YAHOO.COMFACEBOOK: VIRGELIA PRODINSTAGRAM: @VIRGELIAPRODUCTIONS

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