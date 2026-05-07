MOVATA Introduces Scalp Wellness Product Line for Global Beauty Market

SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOVATA is a Korean salon-professional wellness beauty brand developed by Aura Cosmetics, combining scalp science, emotional wellness, and naturally derived ingredients to create premium hair & skin care solutions.Built on the philosophy of “STOP AGE, BEGIN WITHIN YOU,” MOVATA believes that true beauty begins with restoring balance to the scalp, skin, and mind. The brand focuses not only on cosmetic results, but also on creating a calming self-care experience through scientifically formulated products and salon-based wellness protocols.After years of research, Aura Cosmetics discovered the efficacy of Jeju Hallabong peel extract, rich in flavonoids such as Nobiletin, Tangeretin, and Sinensetin, for scalp and hair-loss care. Through continuous R&D and patented ingredient technologies including the Ginsenoside TDS delivery system, MOVATA developed a differentiated scalp anti-aging solution designed to enhance ingredient absorption and scalp condition improvement.MOVATA’s Premium Plus line has completed multiple clinical evaluations related to scalp cleansing, scalp hydration, hair volume improvement, and low-irritation safety verification. Clinical studies reported improvements in scalp hydration, reduction of scalp sebum and keratin buildup, and visible hair-density enhancement.The brand is also supplied to professional salon networks in Korea, including LEEKAJA, Eco Jardin, and Lloyd Bomb, while also expanding through global online and offline distribution channels. Overseas reorder volume has shown significant year-over-year growth, supported by increasing international demand and repeat purchases.MOVATA continues to expand its product portfolio through scalp-care, wellness, and Arazyme-based skincare innovations, including anti-hair-loss shampoo, treatment, tonic, salon professional lines, hair oils, enzyme facial cleanser, emotional body care products, and Vita4Skin vitamin shower filters.Today, MOVATA is accelerating its global expansion through partnerships in US, GCC, and Peru region, international exhibitions, salon collaborations, and cross-border e-commerce platforms, positioning itself as a next-generation Korean wellness beauty brand rooted in science, salon expertise, and emotional care.MOVATA will also participate in Be+Well Las Vegas 2026, held from June 27 to June 29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NEW HALL. Visitors are warmly invited to experience MOVATA’s salon-professional wellness beauty solutions firsthand and discover the brand’s unique approach to scalp science, emotional wellness, and premium self-care.Be+Well Las Vegas 2026June 27–29, 2026Las Vegas Convention Center – NEW HALLBooth 2549, Central Hall3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109 USA(17096) 23, Yonggu-daero 1855beon-gil, Giheung-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do (Hagal-dong) GNT Building 3rd floor

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