Deputy President Paul Mashatile: 10th African World Heritage Day and 20th anniversary of African World Heritage Fund

Held at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Midrand, Gauteng Province

5 May 2026

Programme Director, Ms Claire Mawisa;

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture in South Africa, Mr Gayton McKenzie;

President of the Republic of Carbo Verde, African Union Champion for the Preservation of Natural and Cultural Heritage in Africa and Patron of the African World Heritage Fund, H.E. José Maria Neves;

Our hosts, the Chairperson of the DBSA, Mr David Makhura and the Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Ms Boitumelo Mosako;

Ambassador of South Africa to France, Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and African World Heritage Fund Board Member, H.E. Dr. Philemon Mjwara;

Representative of the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development (HHS), Dr Angela Martins;

Chairperson of the African World Heritage Fund, Mr Vusithemba Ndima, and Board Members;

Distinguished Partners, Donors and Development Finance Institutions,

Our esteemed Traditional Leaders and Custodians of our Heritage,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dumelang, Sanibonani, Good Morning!!!

As we observe Africa Month and commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, we are reminded of a defining moment in our continent’s history, one that affirmed Africa’s commitment to unity, self-determination, and shared progress.

It is in this enduring spirit that we gather today to reflect not only on how far we have come, but also on the responsibility we carry to preserve and promote Africa’s rich and diverse heritage.

This occasion holds personal significance for me because during my tenure as Minister of Arts and Culture, I had the privilege of contributing to the early stages of the development of the African World Heritage Fund, continuing on the work that had begun in 2006.

At the time, its establishment was a deliberate and forward-looking decision grounded in a firm belief in Africa’s potential. An idea that remains relevant today.

Through various engagements with practitioners, policymakers, and custodians of heritage across the continent, it is affirmed that Africa has never lacked cultural or natural wealth. What we lacked, especially then, was sufficient African-led capacity, coordination, and sustainable financing to protect, preserve, and leverage that heritage for the benefit of our people.

In my engagements over the years with stakeholders in the sector, I have come to appreciate that there is much pride about the beauty and significance of Africa's heritage, and that the women, men and youth who keep the sector alive however advocate for more than recognition, but resources too.

This work is about ownership, agency and legacy building. This highlights the urgent need to reposition heritage not only as a cultural asset, but as a development imperative.

Having said this, the World Heritage Fund is not just a financial instrument, but also a declaration that Africa must take ownership of its heritage and define its future.

Today, as we mark the 10th African World Heritage Day and celebrate 20 years of the Fund, we recognise both progress and purpose.

Over the past two decades, we have achieved meaningful milestones. The number of World Heritage sites across Africa have increased significantly. Investments in capacity-building have grown, with thousands of professionals trained in conservation and heritage management.

Communities, particularly women and youth, are now playing a more active and central role in safeguarding and benefiting from heritage.

These achievements demonstrate that heritage is not static. It is a living, dynamic resource that strengthens identity, supports livelihoods, and contributes to inclusive development.

Yet, we must also acknowledge the challenges that remain. Africa still accounts for a small proportion of the World Heritage List. Many sites remain underfunded or at risk, and several countries have yet to secure representation. Too many stories remain under-documented, and too many communities are yet to benefit from the heritage they protect fully.

These realities serve as a call to action!

Heritage cannot exist in isolation, confined to the cultural sector. It must be integrated into broader development frameworks. It must speak the language of investment, sustainability, and economic growth.

Let me be clear: heritage is an economic sector.

Across the continent, heritage sites drive tourism, support local enterprises, and create employment opportunities for guides, artisans, conservators, and entrepreneurs. When managed effectively and financed sustainably, heritage contributes to diversified local economies, strengthens national identity, and enhances Africa’s global competitiveness.

The African World Heritage Fund has played a pivotal role in unlocking this potential. By strengthening institutional capacity, improving site management, and promoting sustainable, community-centred tourism, the Fund has demonstrated how heritage can be leveraged as a tool for development.

However, unlocking the full value of Africa’s heritage requires deliberate and sustained effort. We must bridge the gap between cultural preservation and economic planning. We must ensure that conservation efforts are aligned with investment strategies and that local communities are at the centre of these initiatives.

This calls for stronger partnerships between governments, development finance institutions, the private sector, and communities. It requires innovation, responsiveness, and a shared commitment to ensuring that heritage delivers tangible social and economic benefits.

In this regard, the role of institutions such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa is particularly significant. It underscores the importance of viewing heritage not only as something to preserve, but as something to invest in strategically.

Our work also aligns with the broader vision of Agenda 2063, particularly the aspiration of an Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, and shared values. This vision is not only about preserving the past, but also about shaping the future.

The African World Heritage Fund reflects Africa’s transition from dependency to ownership, from marginalisation to leadership. It affirms that Africa will no longer wait to be counted, but will take responsibility for defining its place in the global narrative.

As we look to the future, we must renew our commitment to strengthening the Fund and expanding its impact. This includes mobilising its endowment, enhancing partnerships, and reinforcing its role as Africa’s central heritage mechanism.

This is not merely an investment in sites. It is an investment in jobs, skills, tourism, resilience, and the dignity of our people.

When we launched the Fund twenty years ago, we planted a seed. Today, we can say with confidence that it has taken root and begun to grow. But like any tree, it requires continued care, nourishment, and protection to flourish.

Since the African World Heritage Fund establishment,

African States Parties to the World Heritage Convention have increased significantly;

World Heritage sites in Africa have grown from 113 to 154;

Over US$20 million has been invested in heritage capacity-building;

Thousands of professionals have been trained;

Communities, women, and youth now play a central role in heritage governance

We must therefore remain vigilant and committed. The success of this Fund and of our broader heritage agenda will depend not only on our words, but on our actions.

Today, I therefore support a call for renewed commitment to the following:

Mobilising the 25 million US dollar Endowment Fund of the African World Heritage Fund;

Strengthening partnerships with governments, finance institutions, and the private sector;

Reinforcing the Fund’s role as Africa’s central heritage mechanism.

History will judge us on how well we protect what has been entrusted to us, and on whether we have succeeded in passing it on—stronger and more vibrant to future generations.

On this African World Heritage Day, as we celebrate twenty years of the African World Heritage Fund, let us reaffirm our shared responsibility to safeguard Africa’s heritage.

Let us ensure that it serves as a foundation for development, a source of dignity, and a pillar of unity across our continent.

Let us embrace Africa’s heritage and ignite its future.

Ke a leboga. Ngiyabonga. Thank you.

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