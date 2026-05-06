Millionaire Homemaker and L.A. Style Spotlight Christian Women Leading a New Faith-Driven Movement

AMID A NATIONAL FAITH REVIVAL, THE MILLIONAIRE HOMEMAKER AND L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE LEAD THE CHARGE AS CHRISTIAN WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS REDEFINE HOME, PURPOSE, AND WEALTH

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Pillar Brands Unite to Equip Women Entrepreneurs and Mothers to Deepen Their Relationship with Jesus Christ, Discover Their God-Given Calling, and Build a Revolution That Starts Inside the Home

The Millionaire Homemaker, the premier lifestyle and business brand for faith-forward women building income and influence from home, and L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE, Los Angeles’ iconic legacy publication now leading a bold national faith movement, today announced a co-branded content partnership centered on the April 2026 journal edition of Homecoming Reflections, a monthly guided journal series distributed to a growing community of women entrepreneurs, mothers, and faith-driven leaders across the United States.

The partnership launches in alignment with L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE’S highly anticipated special edition, The New Jesus Revolution, a historic issue that places Jesus on the cover alongside marketplace leaders, mission-driven entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are using their platforms to ignite a spiritual awakening across America. Originally established in the 1980s and now under new ownership, L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE is a faith-based Los Angeles lifestyle publication committed to sharing the love and light of Jesus through culture, media, and storytelling. More than 50 years after Time Magazine first declared “The Jesus Revolution,” the publication declares that a powerful resurgence of faith is emerging once again from California and influencing the world.

The April edition of Homecoming Reflections, titled Come Home to Him, is a guided journal prompt series designed to help women reconnect with their faith, build daily rhythms of spiritual practice, and use the power of deep reflection to decode the specific calling God has placed on their life. The journal is available as a free digital download and is distributed to The Millionaire Homemaker’s subscriber community nationwide.

A Partnership Built on Shared Mission

Alexia Ferrari is the founder of The Millionaire Homemaker and CEO of Ferrari Media House, a boutique media strategy firm serving entrepreneurs and personal brands. Ferrari has established The Millionaire Homemaker as a trusted voice at the intersection of faith, motherhood, and entrepreneurship, earning a devoted following of women building businesses and legacies from home. Her work centers on a singular conviction: that women can be the devoted matriarchs of thriving homes and the builders of world-changing businesses — not in spite of each other, but because of each other.

The Millionaire Homemaker platform serves a community of mothers and women entrepreneurs who believe their kitchen table is as legitimate a launchpad as any boardroom. Ferrari’s approach combines faith, financial stewardship, and modern strategy to help women earn massively while remaining fully present in their homes and families.

“I believe the most revolutionary thing a woman can do right now is come home — to her faith, to her family, and to the calling God has been whispering to her through every season of her life. This journal exists because I know women who are building businesses, raising children, and running households are also desperately hungry to slow down long enough to hear from God. We are giving them that space. And we are doing it alongside a publication that is declaring, unapologetically, that Jesus is moving in the marketplace right now. This alignment is not a coincidence. It is a calling.”

— Alexia Ferrari, Founder, The Millionaire Homemaker

L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE Co-Owner & Editor in Chief, Tricia Love, has positioned the special edition as more than a publication milestone.

“The New Jesus Revolution is more than a magazine issue. It is a declaration of what God is awakening in Southern California, in the marketplace, and in the hearts of people across this city.”

— Tricia Love, Co-Owner & Editor in Chief, L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE

A Journal Designed to Start a Revolution at Home

The April Homecoming Reflections journal guides readers through four distinct sections: an honest assessment of where they currently stand in their relationship with Jesus; a practical framework for building simple daily rhythms of connection with God; a discernment process for hearing His voice more clearly; and a calling decoder designed to help women identify their God-given purpose and take the first obedient step toward it.

Ferrari believes the revolution L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE is declaring does not begin on a stage or in a cathedral — it begins at a kitchen table, in a quiet morning moment, in a woman who decides to stop performing and start listening.

“The matriarch of the home is not a small calling. The children being raised in these homes could hold the cure for cancer, broker peace between nations, or lead the next generation back to Jesus. This starts with a mother who knows who she is and whose she is. That is what this journal is designed to produce.”

— Alexia Ferrari, Founder, The Millionaire Homemaker

Download the April Homecoming Reflections Journal

The April edition of Homecoming Reflections is available as a free download at themillionairehomemaker.com/home-coming. Readers are also encouraged to explore L.A. STYLE Magazine’s The New Jesus Revolution special edition issue at https://www.lastylemagazine.com/newjesusrevolution.

About The Millionaire Homemaker

The Millionaire Homemaker is a lifestyle and business brand founded by Alexia Ferrari for women who are building income and influence from home without sacrificing their role as wife, mother, and woman of faith. The brand sits at the intersection of modern entrepreneurship, analog living, and biblical stewardship and serves a growing global community of women who believe that their home is both their greatest ministry and their most powerful business asset.

About L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE

L.A. STYLE MAGAZINE is a faith-based Los Angeles lifestyle publication originally founded in the 1980s and revitalized under the ownership of Tricia Love and Joseph Trujillo. The publication bridges luxury lifestyle, culture, and faith-driven storytelling, and serves as a platform for marketplace leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are using their influence to bring people closer to Jesus Christ.

For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information, contact:

Alexia Ferrari | Alexia@ferrarimediahouse.com

Learn More Here:

https://themillionairehomemaker.com/home-coming

https://www.lastylemagazine.com/newjesusrevolution

https://themillionairehomemaker.com

﻿https://www.instagram.com/themillionairehomemaker

https://www.lastylemagazine.com/marketplace-leader/alexia-ferrari-the-millionaire-homemaker-and-ferrari-media-house-marketing

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