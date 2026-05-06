Mission Accepted Media Announces the 29th Global Stand Up, Speak Up, Show Up Summit—Celebrating Voices Worldwide

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Accepted Media announced today the launch of its 29th Global Stand Up, Speak Up, Show Up, Yes You! Summit of Inspiration — a live online global event continuing the ever-growing international movement founded by entrepreneur, media visionary, and Intl Top Performance Business Coach, Deb Drummond. What began as a bold vision has become an unstoppable, ongoing movement — one that continues to expand its reach, its voices, and its impact around the world.

The summit series is rooted in a singular, powerful origin story: a book of gumption. The Mission Accepted: 262 Women Entrepreneurs, Ultrapreneurs, Creatives & Media — Rock Legacy & Tell All anthology, gathered and produced by Deb Drummond, began as a bold storytelling initiative and has since become a worldwide movement celebrating visibility, leadership, and legacy. The book has generated over 5 million media impressions and the Mission Accepted movement overall has reached over 900 million viewers through its affiliated media programs, including The Women’s Channel TV Show. Now in year three of the first book’s five-year launch tour — and with applications now open for the second book — the momentum behind this movement shows no signs of slowing down.

At the heart of every single summit in this series is a dedication to celebrating and honoring International Women’s Day. It is the singular mission that has united all 29 events — which is why every summit, without exception, is held on the 8th day of the month, no matter what month it falls in. It is a rhythm of remembrance — a monthly reminder that women’s voices matter every month, all year long.

“When women rise together and share their stories, we don’t just build businesses — we build movements,” says Drummond. “Visibility isn’t about ego; it’s about impact. If people can’t find you, they can’t learn from you, work with you, or be inspired by you.”

The 29th Summit: A Historic First

Across 28 live online summits, this series has welcomed upwards of 7,000 attendees and hosted over 1,200 speakers and authors, cementing its place as the largest speakership and authorship platform of its kind anywhere in the world. Designed from the beginning to be globally accessible, the summit is broadcast live online and offered across multiple time zones so that women everywhere can participate — regardless of where they are in the world.

The 29th Summit marks a pivotal and historic moment for the series: for the first time, two men’s panels will join the stage. These panelists will share how inspiration has driven their own careers to new heights — and will honor the women in their lives who have been part of that inspiration. It is a powerful statement of unity, collaboration, and the kind of heart-led leadership that has always defined this movement.

The summit is designed around the belief that every entrepreneur deserves to be seen, heard, and positioned for success — regardless of where they are in their journey. From women just beginning their businesses to 5-time Emmy Award winners, the stage is open. Coaching and training in public speaking and strategic media use are woven throughout, offered across multiple time zones to ensure no voice goes unheard.

A Book Tour That Has Touched the World

Now in its third year of the first book’s five-year launch tour, the Mission Accepted book has made its mark around the globe. The book has been gifted to over 500 celebrities at prominent celebrity gifting suites held during Oscars and Emmy’s weeks — and has been celebrated everywhere from castles in Ireland, to large gala-style events in Vancouver, Canada, to powerful speaking venues across Texas and Los Angeles. With applications now open for the second book in the series, this movement is only just getting started.

Celebrity Participants and Featured Speakers

True to the tradition of gracing its stages with at least five celebrities per event, the 29th Summit brings together an exceptional lineup. Celebrity participants include Joe Anselm, John Di Domenico, Kim Estes, Michelle Romano, Brian Sebastian, Eric Zuley, Jesse Norsworthy, Sean Lizeé, David Kaye, and Tyrone DuBose.

A special appearance will be made by Ocean Baker — internationally recognized for his Artistic Excellence and his Couture Fashion and Streetwear — whose artwork graces the cover of the Mission Accepted book. Ocean will also be speaking on one of the Men’s Panels, bringing his unique creative perspective to the stage.

Featured speakers — many of whom are also authors in the book series — include Tammy Cohen, Stacey Hall, Jennifer Bond, Johann Callaghan, Catherine Rocheleau, Heather Marianna, Avery Crumrine, Cynthia Gregory, Liz Goll Lerner, Andrea Nechita, Anat Peri, Susan Blumberg, and Deb Drummond herself, whose keynote will anchor the event with her signature blend of high-performance strategy and heart-centered encouragement.

The Book. The Stage. The Channel.

What has made this project unlike anything else is the trifecta at its core: the power of the book, the power of the stage, and the power of the channel. Together, these three pillars create a complete ecosystem that opens doors for women at every level of business and public life.

Through the Women’s Channel, Drummond has created accessible media opportunities for women to share their voices on a global stage. Through the Summit of Inspiration, entrepreneurs step into a world-class environment alongside celebrated leaders and celebrities who share their stage and their stories. Through the Mission Accepted book series, their stories are published and amplified with the credibility of millions of media impressions. The mission is clear: if you are seen in the right places, speaking to the right audience, your business will build — creating economic sustainability and real empowerment for entrepreneurs everywhere.

“I don’t just create opportunities — I create platforms where others can expand what’s possible for themselves and for the world,” says Drummond. “You don’t need permission to lead — you need a platform and the courage to step onto it.”

About Deb Drummond

Deb Drummond is a pioneer in the world of entrepreneurship. To date, she has built seven international companies and inspired thousands around the globe. She is the founder of the Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up, Yes You! movement — a televised initiative with a reach of over 350 million, created to honor the solidarity of International Women’s Day. She is also the Founder of The Women’s Channel — a channel for women and those that support women, co-creating television shows for entrepreneurs and positive entertainment.

Her multi-year deep dive in Top Performance has built her reputation as an internationally sought-out headlining speaker. She has educated and motivated audiences of 20,000 to stand to their feet, and in her private practice has personally worked with over 30,000 clients, moving them to a higher state of optimal health and wealth.

Drummond is the host of the Mission Accepted podcast, where she interviews dynamic entrepreneurs, ultrapreneurs, creatives, and media professionals who reveal personal life stories and secrets to success. She is a Stevie Award recipient for Women in Business (Women Helping Women, International), winner of the 2026 Women of Inspiration Award, and has earned 48 mentions in Success Magazine.

For more information about Mission Accepted Media, upcoming events, or the 262 Women’s Book movement, visit www.DebDrummond.com.

About Mission Accepted Media

Contact Person: Deb Drummond

Email: deb@debdrummond.com

Phone: 604-655-4698

Country: Canada

Website: www.debdrummond.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/DebDrummond/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/deborahldrummond/

IG: @deborahldrummond; @debdrummond_official; @missionaccepted_media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsnh0BsWjHS1aba4cItw4rw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.