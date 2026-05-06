Global Outbreak Solutions Advances Remote Monitoring as a Standard in Mortality Management and Outbreak Response

Field teams monitor mortality composting operations using real-time temperature sensors to ensure safety and performance. Gary Flory, Founder and CEO of Global Outbreak Solutions, leads international preparedness and outbreak response initiatives focused on biosecurity and resilience. Real-time compost monitoring enables faster decisions, improved safety, and consistent mortality management operations.

Expert insights reinforce the role of real-time data in improving safety, operational consistency, and decision-making in animal mortality composting operations

Remote temperature monitoring provides the visibility needed to improve decision-making, reduce risk to personnel, and ensure mortality management systems are performing as intended.” — Gary Flory, Founder and CEO, Global Outbreak Solutions

HARRISONBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Outbreak Solutions (GOS) is advancing remote temperature monitoring as a critical standard in animal mortality management and outbreak response , recognizing its role in improving worker safety, operational consistency, and data integrity during high-risk biosecurity operations.In mortality composting scenarios, traditional manual monitoring methods introduce variability, increased exposure risk, and delayed response. These limitations can impact both the effectiveness of the process and the ability of response teams to make timely, informed decisions. Continuous remote monitoring technologies provide real-time visibility into compost conditions, enabling faster intervention, improved oversight, and reduced direct exposure in potentially hazardous environments.GOS continues to evaluate and integrate practical technologies that strengthen preparedness and response capabilities across agricultural and animal health systems. Remote monitoring solutions, including those developed by BMP Logic, represent a meaningful advancement in how mortality management operations are executed in both routine and emergency response scenarios.“Operational readiness depends on timely, reliable information,” said Gary Flory, Founder and CEO of Global Outbreak Solutions. “Remote temperature monitoring provides the level of visibility needed to improve decision-making, reduce risk to personnel, and ensure that mortality management systems are performing as intended.”GOS is working alongside a global network of experts to further define the role of continuous monitoring within mortality composting and broader biosecurity operations, bridging field implementation, environmental systems, and public health surveillance.Dr. Kevin Wilkinson, an environmental scientist and Director of Frontier Ag & Environment with more than 30 years of experience in organic waste management, biosecurity, and sustainable agriculture, has led national and international efforts to advance composting standards and emergency response practices.“Reliable temperature monitoring is essential to ensuring that mortality composting systems function effectively and safely,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “Real-time data provides a level of confidence and control that traditional methods cannot consistently achieve.”Dr. Bruce Bowman, a veterinary consultant with extensive experience in poultry and livestock health, foreign animal disease response, and mortality management operations, has supported outbreak response efforts across the United States and internationally through his work with government agencies and global organizations.“In high-consequence disease events, consistency and accuracy in mortality management are critical,” said Dr. Bowman. “Technologies that reduce variability and improve oversight can significantly strengthen field response and overall biosecurity outcomes.”Dr. Michael O’Leary, a global health security advisor with more than three decades of experience in infectious disease surveillance and outbreak response, has worked extensively with organizations including the World Health Organization, CDC, and USAID to strengthen health systems across Asia and the Pacific.“Effective outbreak response depends on timely, reliable data,” said Dr. O’Leary. “Integrating continuous monitoring into mortality management operations strengthens both surveillance systems and field response capabilities.”Doug Crawford, CEO of BMP Logic, emphasized the importance of real-time monitoring in supporting field operations and improving system performance.“Access to continuous, real-time data changes how response teams operate in the field,” said Crawford. “Remote monitoring enables more consistent oversight, better decision-making, and improved safety during mortality management operations.”As part of its ongoing mission, GOS is actively advancing strategies, partnerships, and technologies that support preparedness, response, and resilience across transboundary and zoonotic disease environments. These efforts are supported by the development of training and certification initiatives designed to equip professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to implement modern, data-driven biosecurity practices.About Global Outbreak SolutionsGlobal Outbreak Solutions provides strategic guidance, training, and operational support to governments, industry, and organizations addressing transboundary animal diseases and zoonotic threats. Through a network of global experts, GOS delivers practical, science-based solutions that strengthen preparedness, response, and resilience across animal health and agricultural systems.For more information, visit:

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