How GVT Paratransit helps Mesa County residents stay independent

For many Mesa County residents, transportation is about independence.

Rochelle has worked at the Grand Junction Fire Department for nearly 12 years. She was born with a form of cerebral palsy and uses a walker or crutches to get around. Driving is not an option, but she still needs reliable transportation to get to work and stay active in the community.

That’s where Grand Valley Transit’s paratransit service comes in.

GVT paratransit provides door-to-door transportation for residents who cannot use traditional bus routes. It connects people to work, medical appointments, programs and other destinations across the community.

For Rochelle, that includes her job at the fire department and activities outside of work, like horseback riding at Harmony Acres — something she has loved since childhood.

Drivers accommodate each rider’s needs, helping passengers get as close to their destination as possible.

For people who cannot drive, Rochelle says the service is a lifeline.

Services like GVT paratransit help residents stay connected to work, activities and the community — supporting independence and quality of life across Mesa County.