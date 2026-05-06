Water and Sanitation calls on water users to register or update water user information

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is urging all water users across the country to register or update their water use information as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen the management and protection of South Africa’s water resources.

Accurate registration enables the Department and Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs) to understand who is using water, where it is being used, how much is being used, and for what purpose. This is critical to ensuring sustainable, equitable, and efficient allocation of water, while supporting economic growth, development, and social equity.

The registration period commenced on 24 April 2026 and will remain open for 90 days. Water users are strongly encouraged to act within this window to avoid penalties and ensure compliance. Failure to register water use continues to pose a serious risk to effective water resource management. Unregistered users create critical data gaps that undermine planning and decision-making, disrupt fair distribution and place additional strain on already limited water supplies. In a water-scarce country such as South Africa, this not only threatens long-term water security but also has broader implications for economic stability and growth.

The Department is therefore calling on all water users who are not registered or whose details are outdated to come forward without delay. This includes individuals and entities who have acquired property from registered water users without updating ownership details, those who obtained land through restitution processes without notifying authorities, and those leasing property where water use has not been formally registered.

It also applies to users who have changed their contact or registration details without informing the Department, as well as those operating boreholes for commercial purposes that have not been declared. In addition, water users who have registered agricultural water use but have since expanded into industrial activities are required to ensure that all such uses are properly recorded.

Certain categories of water users are exempt from registration. These include water users who fall within the area of operation of a water user association, provided their water use is registered through that structure. However, any groundwater use for commercial purposes, including boreholes, must still be registered with the responsible authority. In addition, Schedule 1 water users, as defined in terms of the National Water Act, 1998, are also exempt from registration requirements.

Beyond supporting national water resource management, the Department emphasises that registration is in the direct interest of water users themselves. Compliance strengthens security of access and promotes fair allocation, particularly during periods of water scarcity. It also provides greater planning certainty for farmers, businesses and households, while also enabling their water needs to be formally recognised in decision-making processes. This registration period provides an opportunity for all unregistered water users to disclose their water use, avoid penalties and safeguard their ongoing water use for economic and domestic activities.

The Department emphasises that no fees will be charged for applications submitted within the 90-day registration period. However, a late registration fee of R300 per property may be applied to applications submitted after the 90 days.

Non-compliance with this directive constitutes an offence. Any person who fails to register or update their water use information within the stipulated period may, upon conviction, be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years.

Water users are encouraged to act promptly to avoid penalties and to contribute to the responsible management of the country’s water resources. For more information or to register and update water use details, members of the public can visit their nearest provincial Department of Water and Sanitation or Catchment Management Agency offices, or access the online portals at:

https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/WARMS/Notices.aspx

https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/WARMS/contacts.aspx

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: MavasaW@dws.gov.za

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