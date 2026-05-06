Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Africa investment in Early Childhood Development at World Bank Regional Childcare Conference

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has called for urgent and sustained investment in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) as a critical foundation for improving learning outcomes, advancing gender equality, and driving long-term economic growth across Africa.

Speaking at the Southern and East Africa Regional Childcare Conference, which she co-hosted with the World Bank, the Minister emphasised that inequalities in education outcomes begin long before children enter formal schooling. She illustrated this through the contrasting experiences of two children, one who benefited from early learning and support, and another who did not, highlighting that disparities in opportunity, not ability, determine educational success.

The Minister noted that more than 60% of South African children are not developmentally on track by the age of five, while 7% suffer from stunting due to malnutrition. These early setbacks significantly undermine children’s ability to learn and thrive in later years.

“Learning does not begin in Grade 1. It begins in the earliest years of a child’s life. If we fail to act during this critical window, we entrench inequality before formal education even begins,” Minister Gwarube said.

She reaffirmed government of national unity’s commitment to strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education, highlighting key interventions already underway.

These include the registration of over 13,300 early childhood development centres in a single year, exceeding national targets and the allocation of R10 billion over three years to support ECD subsidies.

Government is also partnering with the private sector and philanthropic organizations to raise R496 Million to expand access to quality childcare, particularly in underserved rural areas.

The Minister underscored that childcare is a social priority as well as an economic imperative. Access to affordable and reliable childcare enables more women to participate in the workforce, contributing to broader economic growth and stability.

She further called for stronger regional collaboration, stressing that no country can address early childhood development challenges in isolation. The conference provides an opportunity for countries across Southern and East Africa to share best practices, align on quality standards, and develop scalable, inclusive childcare systems.

With Africa’s young population presenting a significant demographic opportunity, the Minister warned that this potential can only be realised through deliberate investment in children’s early years. “The measure of our success must be the number of children who arrive at school ready to learn, to thrive, and to succeed,” she said.

The Minister concluded by urging stakeholders to move beyond commitments and towards concrete action, emphasising that the future of the continent depends on the decisions made today.

Enquiries:

Acting Director: Communication and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

DBE Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

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