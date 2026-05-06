South African Local Government Association on impact of severe weather conditions

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has called on municipalities across several provinces to activate preparedness and response measures following a warning by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) of an intense cut-off low-pressure system expected to affect large parts of the country between Tuesday, 5 May and Thursday, 7 May 2026.

According to SAWS, the system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy conditions, with the potential for widespread and disruptive rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, snowfall in high-lying areas and dangerous coastal wave conditions. Rainfall accumulations of between 100 and 200 millimetres are possible in some areas.

The provinces likely to be affected include the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and parts of the Northern Cape, particularly coastal and adjacent interior regions, as well as flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Potential impacts

The severe weather may result in:

Flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas

Damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges and stormwater systems

Power outages and disruption of essential services

Dangerous driving conditions and road closures

Coastal damage due to very rough seas and possible storm surge

Risks to livestock and travel disruptions in snow-affected high-ground areas

Municipal preparedness and response

Municipalities are advised to place relevant departments on high alert and ensure coordinated preparedness actions, including:

Disaster Management Centres to activate monitoring and coordination mechanisms and maintain close liaison with provincial disaster management authorities.

Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services to ensure personnel and equipment are ready to respond to flooding, storm damage and rescue incidents.

Infrastructure and Technical Services to clear stormwater drains, inspect critical infrastructure and prepare rapid-response teams for potential damage.

Human Settlements and Community Services to identify vulnerable communities and ensure temporary shelter facilities are ready if required.

Traffic and Law Enforcement Services to monitor high-risk routes, manage road closures and ensure public safety.

Municipal Communications Units to share verified SAWS warnings and safety messages through official channels.

Public safety advisory

Meanwhile members of the public are also called upon to heed warning messages and to:

Avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen rivers

Exercise caution when travelling, especially in poor visibility

Secure loose items around homes and businesses

Heed instructions from local authorities and emergency services

The public is encouraged to stay informed through official SAWS platforms and avoid sharing unverified weather information.

Where to get updates

SAWS Website: https://www.weathersa.co.za

WeatherSMART App (Apple and Android)

Municipalities and communities are reminded that preparedness and early action can significantly reduce the impact of severe weather events and help protect lives, property and critical services.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Cell: 072 515 3022

E-mail: mmodiba@salga.org.za

Tebogo Mosala

Cell: 084 666 7699

E-mail: tmosala@salga.org.za

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