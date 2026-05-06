Western Cape Provincial Government on high alert for level 8 weather warning

The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre has placed the province on high alert following an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

According to SAWS, an intense cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the province from Tuesday afternoon (5 May), peaking on Wednesday (6 May), and continuing into Thursday (7 May).

The Garden Route District is expected to be the most severely affected, with rainfall totals of up to 150–200mm possible in parts of the region. High-intensity rainfall over short periods could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Areas that suffered from wildfires during the summer months are particularly vulnerable now, and heavy rain could result in mudslides.

In addition to heavy rain, the system is expected to bring:

Strong to gale-force winds

Very rough sea conditions, particularly between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay

Dangerous waves posing a risk to coastal infrastructure and public safety

Cold conditions, with possible snowfall over high-lying areas and mountain passes

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre, together with municipalities and emergency services, has activated monitoring and preparedness measures across affected districts. Dam and river levels are being monitored continuously, particularly where dams are already close to capacity.

Residents are urged to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the weather event.

Stay away from rivers, streams and flooded roads.

Refrain from coastal and marine activities.

Secure loose items around homes that might become dislodged during strong winds.

Follow official warnings and updates from authorities.

Emergency services are on standby, and the province will continue to issue regular updates as conditions evolve. For emergencies, residents are advised to contact their local authorities.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Wouter Kriel

Cell: 079 694 3085

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