Electoral Commission launches special issue in the Journal of African, 6 May

The role of money in African politics comes under the spotlight once again as thought leaders and scholars in political funding gather to mark the launch of a Special Issue published in the Journal of African Elections.

The Journal of African Elections Special Issue is a continuation of a dialogue that started in June 2025 at a symposium hosted by the Electoral Commission that sought to look at the complexities, dynamics, challenges and opportunities relating to the funding of political parties in the national and provincial legislatures in South Africa.

The dialogue unpacked critical issues relating to transparency in political funding, regulation and management, accountability, and pertinent reforms for equitable, and transparent political funding.

Following these discussions, the Electoral Commission, in partnership with the Electoral Institute of Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) published a special issue in the Journal of African Elections (JAE) focusing on political finance.

Topics including corporate funding of politics, vote buying in Africa (what the law says and what is being practiced), public funding and legal frameworks, are unpacked at length in the Special Issue.

The Electoral Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Sy Mamabolo, Dr Victor Shale, Mr George Mahlangu, Chief Executive for Political Funding, and scholars including Dr Moeketsi Kali, from the Strategic Institute for Research and Development (SIRD),

Professor Khabele Matlosa from the University of Johannesburg and Dr Ben Roberts from the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) authored some of the articles.

Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch of this Journal of African Elections Special Issue, which will be followed by a robust discussion by leading scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders in electoral democracy on the dynamics of political funding and its impact within the multi-party system.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Time: 14h00 – 16h30

Venue: Southern Sun Sandton, 123 Rivonia Road, Johannesburg

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with:

Ms Khanyisile Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or WhatsApp 084 777 0022.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

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