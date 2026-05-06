Gauteng Health observes World Hand Hygiene Day, 5 May

The Gauteng Department of Health in collaboration with Reckitt and Dettol Mzansi Protect, will observe World Hand Hygiene Day on Tuesday, 05 May 2026, at the Hammanskraal Community Hall in the North of Pretoria. World Hand Hygiene Day is commemorated annually on 5 May under the auspices of a global campaign spearheaded by the World Health Organization. This year’s commemoration of World Hand Hygiene Day is held under the theme: “SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands.”

In many communities, challenges such as limited access to safe water, inadequate sanitation facilities, and overcrowding increase the risk of communicable diseases, including diarrhoeal illnesses, cholera, typhoid, and respiratory infections. Consequently, promoting hand hygiene at both household and community levels is crucial for disease prevention.

The spread of infectious diseases at the community level continues to pose a significant public health challenge, with inadequate hand hygiene a major contributor to diarrhoeal diseases and respiratory infections. Evidence suggests that consistent handwashing with soap can reduce the incidence of diarrhoeal diseases by up to 40%.

Members of the media are invited to cover the commemoration. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 05 May 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Hammanskraal Community Hall, Hammanskraal

Confirmation of media attendance should be directed to: Philani Mhlungu 073 085 5270

Gauteng Health Media enquiries: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Spokesperson: Mr. Steve Mabona 072 574 3860

Reckitt media enquiries: contact Masibonge Mkhize

Head of External Affairs, Partnerships + Corp Comms on 072 312 5778

Public complaints and compliments must be send directly to: patientcomplaints.health@gauteng.gov.za or send SMS to 35023.

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