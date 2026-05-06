Health launches National Cervical Cancer Elimination Programme, 8 May

South Africa will, on Friday, 08 May 2026 launch the Strategy for South Africa`s Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategic and implementation framework (2026-2030) as the country intensifies efforts to eradicate cervical cancer as a public health threat.

According to global estimates, every 2 minutes a woman succumbs to this disease.

In our country, we have a huge burden of disease due to cervical cancer as it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. In 2022, 11000 women were diagnosed with cancer of the cervix: and 6 000 died due to this cancer.

In line with the Global Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, the South African government has adopted an ambitious programme that ensures the following:

Vaccination - 90% of girls are fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age

of 15;

of 15; Screening – 70% of women screened using a high-performance test by the

age of 35, and again by the age of 45;

age of 35, and again by the age of 45; Treatment – 90% of women with pre-cancer treated and 90% with invasive

cancer managed

The President Ramaphosa will lead the official launch programme, joined by Deputy

President Paul Mashatile, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and other cabinet

ministers.

Other dignitaries and stakeholders attending will be representatives of de-

velopment partners including the Director General for World Health Organization, Dr

Tedros Ghebreyesus, leaders of labour unions, civil society, and the private sector.

President Ramaphosa will official the launch as follows:

Date: Friday, 08 May 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Moletsane Sports Complex , Moletsane, Soweto,

Johannesburg, Gauteng Province

Media wishing to cover the launch are advised to register on the link below will by

Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 16:00.

Media RSVP link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=cervical-cancer-elimination

Livestreaming of the launch will be broadcast on government digital platforms.

Media enquiries:

Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson - 0724323792

Sello Lediga, Health Ministry Spokesperson - 0823539859

#GovZAUpdates