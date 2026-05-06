Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts launches Circular Economy EPWP Cleaning, Greening and Recycling Project in Welkom, 6 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts will tomorrow, Wednesday, 06 May 2026, officiate the launch of the Circular Economy Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Cleaning, Greening and Recycling Project in Welkom, Free State Province.

The project marks a significant step in advancing environmental sustainability, job creation, and circular economy principles at the community level. The project has created 550 EPWP work opportunities across the five local/ municipalities of Matjhabeng, Masilonyana, Tswelopele, Nala, and Tokologo, while addressing critical waste management challenges such as illegal dumping, landfill pressure, and low recycling rates.

The project is a partnership between the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Fibre Circle Producer Responsibility Organisation, and various key stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Time: 9h00

Venue: Toronto Hall, 3 Aroon Street, Jan Cilliers Park, Welkom, Free State

Enquiries:

Michael Mokoena

Cell: 082 867 5634

E-mail: mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

Banele Mabena

Cell: 066 420 0144

E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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