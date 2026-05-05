Legislation to Increase Firefighter Cancer Benefits Passes Senate Committee

DENVER, CO – The Senate Business, Labor, and Technology Committee today passed legislation to expand cancer coverage for firefighters.

SB26-18 4 , sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and Senator Matt Ball, D-Denver, would expand the types of cancer and other illnesses that are considered occupational diseases eligible for worker’s compensation and increase claim approvals.

“Firefighters save lives – often by entering burning buildings full of toxins and cancer-causing substances,” said Rodriguez. “Gaps in existing law lead to denied claims and leave firefighters without the coverage they need. We must ensure they receive care if diagnosed with cancer or a neurological disorder that they very likely got due to their work as a firefighter.”

“It’s unacceptable that firefighters who put everything on the line are being denied care for diseases contracted because of their life-saving work,” said Ball. “After years of protecting our communities, they deserve access to care, financial relief, and the chance to focus on healing and time with their loved ones. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Firefighters are routinely exposed to carcinogens, heavy metals, neurotoxins, and combustion by-products and experience elevated risks of cancer and Parkinson’s disease as compared to the general public. Current law, as established by HB 07-1008 , considers some types of cancer as occupational diseases presumed to be caused by employment as a firefighter. An employer or insurer may rebut this presumption by showing a “preponderance of the medical evidence” that the cancer did not occur on the job.

SB26-184 would expand the types of cancer that are presumed to be occupational diseases under worker’s compensation law, add Parkinson’s Disease to the presumption, and strengthen the presumption to require an employer to show “clear and convincing evidence” that the cancer did not occur on the job in order to deny a claim.

The bill would apply to currently employed firefighters with at least five years of employment. Retired firefighters would be covered in retirement for every year that they served, capped at 10 years. The bill would not apply to wildland firefighters.