Centurion Australia Finance (I) Pty Ltd: Expression of Interest – Issue of Debentures (in the form of notes)

PILBARA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centurion Australia Finance (I) Pty Ltd (“the Issuer”) is an Australian subsidiary company of Centurion Corporation Ltd (SGX: OU8). Centurion Corporation Limited is a provider of purpose-built worker accommodation in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong SAR, China, purpose-built student accommodation in Australia, the United Kingdom, United States, and Hong Kong SAR, China, and build-to-rent accommodation in China.The Issuer intends to issue up to AUD $180 million secured Debentures (“the Offer”) for subscription by Investors to support the construction and acquisition of purpose-built workers’ accommodation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.NOTE SERIESThe Offer is intended for investors who qualify as “wholesale investors” within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Indicative details of the proposed debenture issue are as follows:Issuer: Centurion Australia Finance (I) Pty LtdPrincipal Amount: Up to AUD $180,000,000Purpose: Funding facilities for the construction and acquisition of purpose-built workers’ accommodation in the Pilbara region of Western AustraliaTerm: Up to 10 yearsSecurity: First ranking mortgage over the land and the properties on the landMinimum target return: BBSW + 0.75% to 2.00%The Issuer is currently seeking expressions of interest from prospective Investors for participation in the proposed Debenture issue to be undertaken in May 2026.Prospective investors may notify the Issuer of their interest in the proposed debentures, including the indicative scale of participation and any proposed terms or conditions relevant to such participation.An Investment Summary is available upon request.PUBLIC OFFER / WITHHOLDING TAXThis notice is intended to constitute an offer by the Issuer to issue debentures for the purposes of the “public offer test” under section 128F(3) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth) (“ITAA36”), relating to the exemption from Australian withholding tax on interest payments under the debentures.Investors may be requested to provide customary representations and warranties regarding their status for the purpose of assisting the Issuer in demonstrating compliance with section 128F of ITAA36, including confirmation that the investor is not an “associate” (as defined in section 128F(9) of ITAA36) of the Issuer.DISCLAIMERThis invitation is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation or representation by the Issuer or any of its related entities (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001) regarding participation in the proposed debenture issue. Prospective investors should undertake their own independent assessment and seek professional advice where appropriate before making any investment decision.This invitation is not directed to any person or entity in any jurisdiction where its distribution or receipt would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations.CONFIDENTIALITYThe information contained in this invitation, together with any additional information provided in connection with the proposed debenture issue, is confidential and should not be disclosed or distributed without the prior consent of the Issuer.CONTACTFor expressions of interest and further information please contact:Centurion Australia Finance (I) Pty LtdAttention: Ms Cheryl Ong / Ms Ng Pei LingContact email: mail@dwellstudent.com.au

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