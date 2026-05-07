Korean Outdoor Brand Crazy Outdoor Introduces Minimalist Camping Line Through CLEM

SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in lightweight and minimalist camping continues to grow in the global outdoor market, demand for compact and portable camping equipment has increased among consumers seeking simplified outdoor experiences.In response to this trend, South Korean outdoor company Crazy Outdoor has introduced a range of lightweight camping products through its brand CLEM. The product lineup includes camping mess kits, titanium stoves, and drip coffee sets designed for portability and compact storage.According to the company, the CLEM brand was developed around a minimalist approach to camping equipment, with a focus on reducing unnecessary weight and simplifying gear configuration. The company states that its products are intended for backpacking, solo camping, and short-duration outdoor activities where portability is a primary consideration.The Korean camping market has expanded over recent years, particularly among younger consumers interested in lightweight and small-scale outdoor activities. Industry analysts note that trends such as solo camping and compact camping setups have contributed to increased interest in portable outdoor gear and modular equipment designs.Within this market environment, Korean outdoor brands have continued to introduce products incorporating lightweight materials and simplified product structures. Industry observers also point to increasing international interest in outdoor products associated with minimalist design concepts.Crazy Outdoor stated that it plans to continue expanding the CLEM product lineup in line with demand for lightweight camping equipment in both domestic and overseas markets.

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