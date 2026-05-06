Judge Sentences Guilford Man Convicted of Sexual Assault, Risk of Injury Charges

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that the Honorable Maureen M. Keegan on May 4, 2026, sentenced Kirby Hawkes, age 61, of Guilford, to a total effective sentence of 20 years in prison, suspended after 10 years served, followed by 20 years of probation on charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a minor over a period of years. Judge Keegan also ordered Hawkes to register with the state’s Sex Offender Registry for a period of 10 years after his release from the State of Connecticut Department of Correction.

Hawkes had been found guilty in New Haven Superior Court of three counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-73a(a)(1)(A), and three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53-21(a)(2) after waiving his right to a jury trial and electing to be tried before Judge Keegan.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Hawkes sexually abused a child entrusted in his care on multiple occasions starting when the child was nine years old and continuing until she was 12.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to recognize the victim’s strength in coming forward and remaining engaged in the judicial process to ensure accountability.

This case was investigated by the Guilford Police Department and invaluable assistance was provided by the Yale Child Abuse Clinic. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Lill, with assistance from Investigator Kerry Dalling, and Office of Victim Services Advocate Brandi Rodriguez.