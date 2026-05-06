CT Dept. of Labor: Employers Add Jobs in March; Unemployment Rate Up Slightly

(Wethersfield, CT) – Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today released the March labor situation. Connecticut employers added an estimated 100 jobs in March with health care, manufacturing, and construction all adding jobs. The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.8%, however, unemployment benefits claims remain consistent with last year with no increases in Trust Fund payouts. Connecticut’s labor force dropped by 7,900 in March.

Commissioner Bartolomeo said, “Connecticut’s economy remains resilient despite national and international uncertainties. While Connecticut established a strong early-year growth pattern coming out of the pandemic, job growth has moderated—we’re in line with national trends of slower hiring and a shrinking labor force. Employers are seeing fewer quits and less churn in the market, but it takes job seekers longer to find a job.”

CTDOL Director of Research Patrick J. Flaherty said, “After years of unsustainably low unemployment, the market is moderating and the unemployment rate is rising slightly in response to the new entrants into the job market. Overall, Connecticut’s economy remains stable with strong gains in health care and construction, which is at an 18-year high above 65,000 jobs.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REPORT

Top gainers include Other Services; Manufacturing; and Healthcare & Social Assistance.

February declines include Administrative & Support Services; Retail Trade; and Information.

Administrative & Support Services includes temp workers which may be down due to a lack of workers or employers’ caution about hiring.

Construction is back above 65,000 jobs.

February job declines were revised from 4,200 to 4,000.

VIDEO WITH DIRECTOR FLAHERTY

#DOLDAILY: Major Takeaways from the March report

The April 2026 labor situation report will be released on May 21, 2026.

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For Immediate Release: May 5, 2026