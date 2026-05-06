IRS requests applications for 2027 IRSAC membership

IR-2026-62, May 5, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is accepting applications for the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council through June 5, 2026.

The IRSAC advises IRS leadership and provides a public forum for discussing key tax administration issues between IRS officials and representatives of the public. The committee operates under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, and includes volunteer members representing a cross-section of tax-related interests. Each year, the IRSAC presents a report to IRS leadership.

The IRS is seeking qualified individuals to serve three-year terms, beginning in January 2027. Applicants should represent the taxpaying public and have experience in areas such as tax preparation for individuals, small businesses and large, multi-national corporations; tax-exempt and government entities; information reporting; and/or taxpayer or consumer advocacy.

Applicants must complete the IRSAC application PDF and submit a resume. Additionally, applicants must provide a one- or two-page statement of interest highlighting recent examples of specific skills and qualifications, including experience in:

Applying tax law knowledge to resolve complex tax issues.

Evaluating issues from a broad perspective and effectively communicating recommendations.

Working with third-party individuals or organizations who interact with the IRS on behalf of taxpayers.

Supporting online services for tax professionals and user experience design.

Strong critical thinking, strategic planning, and oral and written communication are desirable.

Applicants must submit a tax check waiver form and undergo an IRS practitioner background check. Those deemed “best qualified” will also undergo an FBI fingerprint check. Information on the tax check waiver will be provided upon receipt of the application.

Questions about the IRSAC and the application process can be emailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.