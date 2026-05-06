Interior Department Launches New Task Force to Combat Violent Crime in Indian Country

The Department of the Interior is launching a new Indian Country Violent Crime Task Force to strengthen law enforcement coordination, protect families in tribal communities, and crack down on violent crime and drug activity.

The Secretary’s Order titled “Honoring Our Commitment to Protecting Indian Country Communities” builds on the first Trump administration’s work to bring national attention and resources to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, which included Operation Lady Justice. The new task force expands that work with a broader focus on violent crime prevention, investigations and public safety across Indian Country.

“Protecting communities in Indian Country is central to our trust responsibility, and under President Trump’s leadership, we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime, drug trafficking and those who prey on vulnerable populations,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This order builds on the strong foundation of Operation Lady Justice and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, delivering decisive action to restore law and order, strengthen tribal sovereignty and equip tribal law enforcement with the tools they need to protect their communities. We are committed to ensuring every family can live in safety and security.”

The Secretary’s Order directs the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services to lead a coordinated effort with federal, tribal and state partners. It also strengthens criminal investigations, increases deployments of mobile enforcement teams, enhances opioid enforcement efforts and establishes a new unit focused on crimes against children.

“This task force reinforces President Trump’s tough-on-crime approach and Interior’s efforts to bring justice, accountability and closure to families impacted by violence in Indian Country,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “By working closely with tribal communities, federal law enforcement and local partners, we are honoring victims, strengthening public safety, and helping prevent future crime by improving coordination, early intervention and community‑based protection initiatives.”

The order realigns federal investigative resources to improve case management and prosecution outcomes, while refocusing efforts on solving missing persons and homicide cases. A new Predatory Crimes Unit will target offenders who exploit children, and expanded training programs will help grow the law enforcement workforce serving tribal communities.

In addition, the department will use data-driven strategies to identify high-crime areas and deploy resources where they are needed most, working directly with tribal leaders to develop solutions tailored to their communities.