Circuit Court in Honolulu Closed Due to Power Outage
HONOLULU – Kaʻahumanu Hale, Circuit Court of the First Circuit, located at 777 Punchbowl Street in Honolulu, was closed at 2 p.m. today because of a power outage.
Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today to Wednesday, May 6.
All hearings and trials scheduled for this afternoon at Kaʻahumanu Hale will be rescheduled.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
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