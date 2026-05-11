Von Truong Recognized as 2023 Realtor of the Year by REMAX DFW Associates

Von Truong

Frisco, Texas Real Estate Professional Honored for Industry Contributions and Client Service

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco, Texas — Von Truong, a real estate professional affiliated with Von Truong REMAX DFW Associates , received the 2023 Realtor of the Year award from her peers at REMAX DFW Associates. This recognition acknowledges Truong's consistent contributions to the real estate industry in the North Texas region.With over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector, Truong serves clients across the United States, with a particular focus on the dynamic North Texas market. She assists individuals and families navigating the competitive housing sector in communities such as Frisco, Plano, Allen, and McKinney. Truong’s approach emphasizes understanding specific client needs, whether it involves guiding first-time homebuyers through a new chapter, assisting empty nesters with downsizing, or helping seasoned investors locate properties, including those with lake or golf course views.Von Truong working with a clientThe 2023 Realtor of the Year award reflects peer recognition for Truong's professional standards and consistent performance. This follows more than a decade of her being recognized by D Magazine as a prominent agent in the region. She is also recognized among REMAX’s Top 1% of Realtors in DFW, highlighting her market presence and expertise within the network."Receiving the Realtor of the Year award from my colleagues is a significant honor," said Von Truong. "My work is centered on building lasting relationships and providing informed guidance to clients throughout their real estate journey, a principle I aim to uphold in every interaction."Von Truong in Frisco, TexasBeyond her professional practice, Truong is involved in community support, contributing to organizations such as the Children's Miracle Network, the Aware Affair for Alzheimer's research, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the ASPCA, and the Orchid Giving Circle, which supports Asian American non-profit organizations. For more information about North Texas real estate services, visit Von Truong REMAX DFW Associates. The company provides real estate brokerage services for residential and investment properties in Frisco and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.