New Construction Under $250,000 Comes to Inverness — Sabal Palm Series Debuts With Open House

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Three-bedroom, two-bath home with three-year builder warranty marks the first delivery in Palm Investments of Citrus County's affordable new-construction line.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Investments of Citrus County has completed construction on 3292 E Porter Street, the first home in its Sabal Palm Inverness series of attainable new-build homes, and will host a public Open House on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time at the property.

The home is listed at $247,000 by Brenden Rendo of NextHome Neighborhood Realty. At 1,076 square feet on a 0.22-acre lot in the Inverness Highlands community, the property delivers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, solid block construction, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz kitchen counters, and a full appliance package — including washer and dryer — at a price point uncommon for new construction in the Central Florida corridor.

Every system in the home is new and covered by a three-year bumper-to-bumper builder warranty, and the property carries no homeowners' association fees or restrictions.

"The Sabal Palm series is our answer to a Central Florida buyer who wants brand-new construction without the price tag that usually comes with it," said Robert Reich of Palm Investments of Citrus County. "We built this home to do what a starter home is supposed to do — give a buyer a fixed monthly payment, no deferred maintenance, and no HOA telling them what they can or cannot do with their own house. The math works out to less than rent for a lot of people, and we wanted to prove it could be done in 2026."

The home sits approximately eight minutes from Downtown Inverness and Old Main Street, ten minutes from the Withlacoochee State Trail, and twelve minutes from Lake Henderson and Liberty Park — putting outdoor recreation, downtown commerce, and small-town Florida lifestyle within a single radius.

"Affordability is the conversation in Florida real estate right now, especially for first-time buyers, and inventory in the under-$250,000 new-construction band is essentially nonexistent in most of Central Florida," said Brenden Rendo, listing agent from NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "What Palm Investments has done at 3292 E Porter is rare — solid block, LVP throughout, quartz counters, all appliances included, full builder warranty, no HOA — at a price that competes with rent. The Sabal Palm series matters because it is one of the only entry-level options I can put in front of a first-time-buyer client without an asterisk attached."

The Saturday Open House is open to the public with no appointment required. Attendees can tour the home, meet the builder and listing agent, and receive printed details on the Sabal Palm series. RSVPs are optional and available via Eventbrite.

Sabal Palm Inverness — Property Highlights

- Address: 3292 E Porter Street, Inverness, FL 34453

- Listing price: $247,000

- Bedrooms / Bathrooms: 3 / 2

- Living area: 1,076 sq ft

- Lot size: 0.22 acre

- Year built: 2026 (new construction)

- Community: Inverness Highlands

- Construction: Solid concrete block

- Interior: Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout; quartz kitchen counters

- Included appliances: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer

- Warranty: Three-year bumper-to-bumper builder warranty

- HOA: None

- Open House: Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM ET

- Listing page: https://sabalpalminverness.brendenrendo.com/

- RSVP (optional): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-house-new-construction-home-in-inverness-fl-tickets-1988851434178

About Palm Investments of Citrus County

Palm Investments of Citrus County is a Florida-based developer focused on attainable, code-current new-construction homes in the Citrus County corridor. The Sabal Palm Inverness series is the company's entry-level product line, designed to deliver brand-new homes with full builder warranty at price points competitive with the rental market.

About NextHome Neighborhood Realty

NextHome Neighborhood Realty is a NextHome-franchised brokerage serving Central Florida, with active coverage across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, and surrounding counties. The Homes In Orlando Team, led by Brenden Rendo, focuses on data-driven listing strategy, relocation consulting, and first-time-buyer representation. More at https://homesinorlando.forsale.

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