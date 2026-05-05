Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

Power, Mont. — Airmen from the 120th Airlift Wing conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The exercise brought together military and civilian partners to respond to a simulated aircraft mishap.

The training tested the wing’s ability to establish command and control, integrate with outside agencies and manage a complex incident from notification through recovery.

The scenario began with a simulated in-flight emergency involving a C-130H aircraft. A second aircraft reported the lead aircraft had gone down, triggering an immediate response. First responders arrived on scene, secured the area and began casualty care operations.

As the situation developed, additional agencies joined the response. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Power Volunteer Fire Department, and local emergency medical services operated under a unified command structure. Teams expanded efforts to include recovery operations, site security and resource coordination.

“This exercise is about ensuring we’re ready before a real incident happens,” said Col. Jason Green, Commander of the 120th Airlift Wing. “You’re seeing multiple agencies operate as one team under a unified command structure. That’s what makes an effective response possible.”

The exercise moved through the full incident lifecycle. Operations transitioned from response to recovery and into initial investigation, including activation of an interim safety board.

“Coordination is everything in a response like this,” Green said. “This training ensures we can integrate quickly and execute as one team when it matters.”

Green said exercises like this directly support the Montana Air National Guard’s domestic operations mission by strengthening coordination with local and state partners and validating response procedures under pressure.

The Vigilante Drop Zone provided a dedicated environment to conduct large-scale, realistic training and expand future exercise opportunities.

“This is full-spectrum incident management from response through recovery,” Green said. “Exercises like this validate our readiness and show we’re prepared to protect lives and support our communities.”