Altra Dry Expands Restoration Services Across Central Indiana, Increasing Coverage in Muncie, Anderson, and New Castle

Completed crawl space encapsulation in Muncie, Indiana by Altra Dry, featuring a full vapor barrier system to prevent moisture and mold.

Altra Dry expands restoration services across Muncie, Anderson, and New Castle IN, offering water damage repair, mold remediation, and crawl space solutions.

By being closer to our neighbors in Anderson, we can provide the rapid response times essential for mitigating damage while continuing to offer honest, long-term solutions.” — Sara Conley

MOUNT SUMMIT, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altra Dry, a property damage restoration company serving East Central Indiana, has expanded its service coverage to include Anderson and all of Madison County, strengthening its regional presence across Muncie, New Castle, and surrounding communities.The expansion comes as demand for professional restoration services continues to increase nationwide. Industry data indicates that more than 50% of homes experience moisture-related issues, with mold often developing within 24 to 48 hours after water exposure.By expanding into Madison County, Altra Dry aims to improve emergency response times and provide faster support to homeowners and businesses facing water, fire, or environmental damage.“Our expansion into Madison County reinforces our commitment to being a reliable partner in property restoration across East Central Indiana,” said Sara Conley, owner of Altra Dry. “By being closer to our neighbors in Anderson, we can provide the rapid response times essential for mitigating damage while continuing to offer honest, long-term solutions.”Altra Dry’s service model emphasizes transparency and client education, helping property owners understand their situation and available options during the restoration process. The company’s IICRC-certified technicians provide services including water damage restoration, fire damage repair, mold remediation, biohazard cleanup, crawl space encapsulation, and basement waterproofing.Founded in 1988, Altra Dry is a family-owned restoration company based in Mount Summit, Indiana. The company provides 24/7 emergency response services and serves residential and commercial customers throughout Muncie, Anderson, New Castle, and surrounding areas in Delaware, Henry, and Madison counties. Altra Dry maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.For more information, visit https://altradry.com/

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