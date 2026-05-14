New Children’s Book Series Helps Kids Understand the Modern World Through Storytelling

The Clara Stories collection introduces children to saving, fairness, technology, and thoughtful decision-making through storytelling.

New children’s series for ages 6–9 explores saving, fairness, technology, and critical thinking through gentle storytelling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Children’s Book Series Helps Kids Understand Money, Technology, and Trust — Without the JargonA new children’s book series, Clara Stories , is helping young readers explore big ideas—like saving, fairness, and how modern systems work through simple, gentle storytelling.Created by author Sharon Philbrick, the series introduces foundational concepts such as financial literacy, digital systems, and decision-making in a way that feels natural for children ages 6–9.Rather than teaching through instruction, the books use quiet, relatable stories set in a coastal world where curiosity leads the way.“Children don’t need complexity,” says Philbrick. “They need clarity. These stories are designed to help them feel how things work before they ever need to name them.”What the Series CoversEach book in the Clara Stories collection explores a core idea:* Saving & Goal Setting — through Clara and the Little Tin Jar* Trust & Fairness in Systems — through Clara and the Fair Play Rules* Balance & Diversification — through Clara and the Cloud Bank* Curiosity & Artificial Intelligence — through Clara and the Thinking Machine* Understanding Value & Change — through Clara and the Invisible CoinsTogether, the series offers a gentle introduction to ideas that sit beneath today’s world—from money and digital value to rules, systems, and emerging technologies.Designed for Classrooms and ConversationsEach book includes a companion guide for parents and teachers, featuring:* Simple discussion prompts* Age-appropriate explanations* Activities that encourage curiosity and critical thinkingThese resources are designed to help adults guide meaningful conversations—without needing technical knowledge themselves.A Modern Foundation, Told SimplyWhile the stories never rely on technical language, they quietly reflect real-world ideas such as:* How value is stored and shared* Why rules matter in systems* How decisions shape outcomes* How technology can support—but not replace—human thinkingThe result is a series that meets children where they are, while preparing them for a world that is increasingly shaped by digital systems.About the AuthorSharon Philbrick is an economist, nonprofit director, and author of Bitcoin for Xers. After a career in finance and raising two daughters, she now focuses on helping both adults and children better understand how money and modern systems work—through clear, relatable storytelling.She resides in the Cayman Islands with her husband.📖 AvailabilityClara Stories is available on Amazon and expanding through broader retail distribution, including Barnes & Noble.

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