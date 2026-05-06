ABPS Past President Dr. Jerry Allison Appointed to the National EMS Advisory Council

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS) proudly announces Dr. Jerry Allison, Past President of the ABPS has been appointed by the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to the National EMS Advisory Council (NEMSAC).

Dr. Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, FAAFP, FAAEP, CPE, is a distinguished physician executive and EMS leader that brings with him over 35 years of experience across rural, urban and international emergency medical systems. Aside from his role as President of the Board of Directors of the ABPS, some of his past leadership roles include: EMS Director for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Chief Medical Consultant for the California EMS Authority. Currently, Dr. Allison serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Western Healthcare, where he leads a management services organization with strong physician leadership, supporting hospitals, particularly rural and Critical Access Hospitals, in maintaining viability and access to care. He previously directed Molina Healthcare of Texas’ MIH program, focusing on innovative population health initiatives to reduce preventable hospital stays. His expertise has been invaluable to both rural and urban health at a time where physician shortages are a primary focus for our nation.

“Dr. Allison’s many years of physician leadership along with his experiences as a paramedic and EMS educator prior to his appointment as State EMS Director, will be invaluable to NEMSAC, particularly in our rural areas,” stated Jeff Morris, JD, CEO of ABPS. “His work alongside the ABPS has long been focused on bridging clinical care delivery, EMS systems, and community-based models to improve access, reduce avoidable utilization, and strengthen rural health infrastructure.”

Dr. Allison is dually board-certified in Emergency Medicine by the ABPS by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a Fellow of both the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Emergency Physicians and holds a Certified Physician Executive credential. His extensive leadership experience includes serving as the Past Vice President and current Interim President of the National Association of Mobile Integrated Health Providers (NAMIHP).

The National EMS Advisory Council was established in April 2007 as a nationally recognized council of EMS representatives and consumers to provide advice and recommendations regarding EMS to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), part of the Department of Transportation, and to the members of the Federal Interagency Committee on EMS (FICEMS). NEMSAC is authorized by Congress to make recommendations related to the nation’s EMS system to NHTSA and the Federal Interagency Committee on EMS.

About ABPS

The American Board of Physician Specialties (ABPS) is a nationally recognized, multi-specialty certifying body that provides board certification to qualified physicians across a range of specialties needed for 21st century medicine. ABPS is committed to offering inclusive, innovative certification pathways that reflect the evolving practice of medicine.

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