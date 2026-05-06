Animals First Announces Strategic Partnership with BarkPass and Appointment of Steve Zeidman as Chief Growth Officer

Steve has built his career partnering with agencies to solve real-world challenges. His experience and industry relationships will be key as we grow and serve more communities.” — Gerald Owens, CEO of Animals First

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animals First today announced a strategic partnership with BarkPass, alongside the appointment of BarkPass’ Managing Partner, Steve Zeidman, as Chief Growth Officer of Animals First. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on expanding access to modern, integrated solutions for animal welfare organizations, municipalities, and the communities they serve.

In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Zeidman will focus on aligning Animals First’s capabilities with the evolving needs of sheltering agencies nationally. His work will center on building relationships, identifying opportunities for expansion, and ensuring that Animals First’s solutions are effectively delivered across a growing network of jurisdictions.

Zeidman brings decades of experience in animal welfare and shelter technology. As Managing Partner of BarkPass, he has advanced innovation in pet licensing and dog park solutions. For most of his career, he has played a key role in the evolution and adoption of widely used systems such as PetPoint and Chameleon, working closely with shelters, municipalities, and national organizations to implement and improve technology supporting animal care, field services, and operations. His experience has consistently focused on connecting operational needs with practical, user-friendly technology.

As part of the partnership, Animals First and BarkPass have entered into a white-label agreement that integrates BarkPass’ pet licensing and dog park management capabilities into the Animals First platform. This expands Animals First’s existing shelter and animal control services into a more comprehensive, end-to-end solution; spanning intake, care, enforcement, licensing, and community engagement.

“I’m excited to join Animals First and return to a strong focus on the animal welfare community,” said Zeidman. “This role allows me to re-engage with the agencies and organizations at the heart of this work and to push the industry forward by delivering the most advanced, purpose-built solutions available.”

BarkPass will continue operating under the leadership of Brian Hatfield, with a focused strategy on adjacent markets, particularly dog park management and related community solutions, while supporting the broader partnership with Animals First.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering practical, integrated tools that improve outcomes for animal welfare professionals, municipalities, and pet owners.

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