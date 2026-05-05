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Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 29, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 05, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Pork King Good Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description pork rinds and seasoning bottles

Company Announcement

Pork King Good has voluntarily recalled specific Sour Cream & Onion pork rind and seasoning products. This recall was initiated following a recall by California Dairies, Inc. concerning potential Salmonella contamination in milk powder, which was used as an ingredient in our Sour Cream & Onion seasoning blend.

To date, neither Pork King Good nor our suppliers have received any reports of illness or injury related to these products. Our own internal testing has not identified any impacted finished goods; however, we are taking this step out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers.

We have identified all affected pork rinds and seasoning bottles produced with the impacted ingredient. We are working with our retail partners to ensure any product in the field is destroyed or returned. We have notified the USDA and are working closely with them, while also conducting independent third-party lab testing on finished goods.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause our customers and retail partners. The trust you place in Pork King Good means everything to us, and we are committed to making this right. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us directly at recall@porkkinggood.com for more information on our during business hours at (414) 483-6562.

Rick Koston

Managing Partner

Pork King Good

Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning 3oz Bottles - Total: 2,651 bottles