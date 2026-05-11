The Math Learning Center Launches Bridges® in Mathematics Early Childhood for PreK and Transitional Kindergarten

A playful, research-based math program for children ages 3–5½ that expands support for growing universal preK and transitional kindergarten programs nationwide.

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Math Learning Center (MLC) today announced the launch of Bridges in Mathematics Early Childhood, a new curriculum designed for preK through transitional kindergarten that provides developmentally appropriate learning experiences to help young children build strong mathematical foundations.

Developed for students ages 3–5½, Bridges Early Childhood introduces mathematics through engaging contexts—such as stories, games, hands-on explorations, and visual models—that support early mathematical thinking. The program builds on the proven instructional approach of the Bridges curriculum, used by educators nationwide to foster deep understanding, confidence, and joy in learning math.

The launch comes at a time of significant expansion in early learning, with states increasingly investing in universal preK and transitional kindergarten programs and with educators seeking high-quality mathematics curricula designed for young learners.

“Early childhood is a critical time for developing mathematical thinking,” said Patrick Vennebush, chief learning officer at The Math Learning Center. “Bridges Early Childhood gives educators developmentally appropriate tools to nurture curiosity, exploration, and early problem-solving, which builds a strong foundation that students will carry into kindergarten and beyond.”

A research-based foundation for early math learning, Bridges Early Childhood aligns with learning progressions and early learning standards. The program guides instruction through carefully sequenced activities that grow in complexity throughout the year. It supports whole-group, small-group, and independent learning through a combination of Number Corner routines, Problems & Investigations, and Work Places—engaging math stations that encourage exploration and collaboration.

Key features include:

• Play-based, developmentally appropriate learning grounded in stories, games, and hands-on exploration.

• Learning progressions that help children build number sense and spatial reasoning over time.

• Flexible implementation for full- or part-day classrooms in public and private early learning programs.

• Alignment with Bridges in Mathematics Third Edition, creating a coherent pathway into elementary math learning.

• Equity-centered instructional practices and support for multilingual learners.



Supporting Early Learning Expansion

Bridges Early Childhood provides new opportunities for districts already using Bridges in Mathematics to extend their math program into preK and TK classrooms. It also supports states implementing universal preK or expanded early childhood programs in which educators increasingly seek high-quality early math resources.

“With early learning expanding nationwide, educators need math programs that are both rigorous and developmentally appropriate,” said Natalie Crist, director of content development at The Math Learning Center. “Bridges Early Childhood helps teachers nurture curiosity and joyful exploration while building the mathematical foundations that students need for future success.”

The program also includes assessment tools that allow teachers to monitor students’ development in number sense, spatial reasoning, and mathematical language throughout the year.

Bridges Early Childhood is now available nationwide.

Explore sample materials and learn more about Bridges in Mathematics Early Childhood at bridges-early-childhood.mathlearningcenter.org



About The Math Learning Center

The Math Learning Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving mathematics education for students and educators. Through curriculum, professional learning, and research-based resources, MLC supports educators in creating classrooms where all students can develop strong mathematical understanding and confidence. Its flagship curriculum, Bridges in Mathematics, is widely adopted by districts.

Learn more at mathlearningcenter.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.