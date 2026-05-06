Sacramento Founder Launches ClaimKit, a California Small Claims Resource for People Going to Court Without a Lawyer

ClaimKit gives Californians a step-by-step guide to small claims court without a lawyer.

By California law, attorneys can't represent you at small claims hearings. ClaimKit is built for the people who walk in alone.

I built ClaimKit to be the resource I wished we'd had at the kitchen table.” — Lelia, Founder, ClaimKit

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California courts handle roughly 150,000 small claims cases each year, and almost none of those parties have a lawyer at the hearing. That isn't a choice.Under California law, attorneys are barred from representing parties at small claims hearings. Everyone involved handles their own case, often for the first time, in disputes that range from unpaid rent and security deposits to contractor work and personal loans between friends or family. ClaimKit , a new California small claims resource, is built for them. The product walks readers through every stage of a case, from filing the SC-100 form to preparing evidence to standing in front of a judge.Most public resources, like courthouse pamphlets and law firm blog posts, stop at the forms. ClaimKit takes a different approach. The hardest parts of going to small claims court aren't legal. They're human."I have a background in finance and law, and even I was surprised by how steep the learning curve was," said Lelia, founder of ClaimKit. "When a close friend asked me to help with a landlord dispute, I went looking for a resource that would walk us through it step by step. I found pamphlets and blog posts, but nothing that acknowledged the actual experience of going through it. The anxiety. The self-doubt. The feeling of doing something completely alone. I built ClaimKit to be the resource I wished we'd had at the kitchen table."ClaimKit is structured into three packages: • Starter ($49): the essential California-specific filing guide• Core ($99): filing plus hearing preparation and a court-day script• Complete ($179): the full court-day toolkit, including evidence binder templates, post-judgment guidance, and a guide for what to do if the ruling doesn't go your wayEvery guide is written without legal jargon. Where a court term is necessary, it's explained immediately. Built into each tier are short, optional sections like "When It Feels Like Too Much" and "Stay Calm Before Court," which acknowledge the stress of the process without flattening it. Whether a reader is filing, preparing for the hearing, or processing the result, ClaimKit returns to one steady message: "You can do this."ClaimKit is a small, founder-run California operation. Lelia personally reads and responds to every email sent to support@claimkithelp.com, an unusual level of access for a consumer legal product.ClaimKit is available now at claimkithelp.com, with all three tiers shipping immediately as digital downloads. A free California Small Claims Checklist is also available on the site for anyone considering a case.About ClaimKitClaimKit is a California-based provider of self-help guides for people going through small claims court. The line covers filing, preparation, and the hearing itself, all written in everyday language and tailored to California court procedure. ClaimKit's content is educational and does not constitute legal advice.

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