When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 05, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 05, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains undeclared sesame Company Name: Market of Choice Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Eugene, OR — May 5, 2026, Market of Choice (MOC) is recalling MOC Vegan Kale Caesar Salad (9.5 oz) due to the presence of an undeclared sesame allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected MOC Vegan Kale Caesar Salad, 9.5oz, has expiration dates ranging from 4/20/26 through 5/8/26. Finished product is packaged in clear clamshell plastic container and label has UPC 0 210126 01099 3.

The affected MOC Vegan Kale Caesar Salad, 9.5oz, was sold at Market of Choice stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene Hillsboro, Medford, Portland, West Linn in Oregon between 4/16/2026 and 5/4/2026.

This issue was identified through our internal review process, which found that sesame was an added ingredient but not listed in the ingredient statement on the label. To date, no illnesses have been reported.

No other Market of Choice products are impacted by this recall.

What Customers Should Do:

If you have purchased affected MOC Vegan Kale Caesar Salad and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame, please do not consume it. You may return it to your local Market of Choice for a full refund or dispose of it safely.

Customers can contact Food Safety & Quality Assurance at 503-501-6746 or send email to ktrimp@marketofchoice.com, Monday-Friday, 8am PT-4pm PT.

Our Commitment:

We’ve removed the affected product from our stores and are taking immediate steps to correct the labeling issue. We’re also reviewing our processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

At Market of Choice, we care deeply about the trust our customers place in us and about the people who make and enjoy our food. We’re committed to doing what’s right, quickly and transparently.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.