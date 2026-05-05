1st Choice Movers Marks Nearly Two Decades of Service to San Diego Families and Businesses

Locally owned San Diego moving company credits 4.9-star reputation, transparent pricing, and a crew for keeping residents coming back move after move.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CA — May 6, 2026 — 1st Choice Movers, a locally owned and operated moving company headquartered in San Diego's Miramar neighborhood, today reaffirmed its commitment to serving the greater San Diego community with full-service residential and commercial moving solutions. With more than 18 years in business, over 20,000 successful moves completed, and an average rating of 4.9 stars across more than 270 Google reviews, the company has quietly become one of the region's most trusted names in relocation.From the beach communities of La Jolla and Encinitas to the inland neighborhoods of Poway, Rancho Bernardo, and Tierrasanta, 1st Choice Movers has built its reputation one move at a time. The company serves more than 40 cities and neighborhoods across San Diego County, handling everything from studio apartments and family homes to multi-floor office relocations and white-glove transports of high-value items.As demand for reliable, transparent moving services continues to grow across Southern California, 1st Choice Movers is reinforcing the values that have driven its long-term growth: punctual crews, clear hourly pricing with no hidden fees, fully licensed and insured service, and a customer-first approach that treats every client like family.A Local Company With a Family Approach"Moving is one of the most stressful things a person or business will ever go through, and we never lose sight of that," said Derek, owner of 1st Choice Movers. "Our job isn't just to move boxes — it's to take the weight off someone's shoulders on what's often a really emotional day. When customers tell us we made a hard week feel manageable, that's the whole point."That philosophy shows up in the company's repeat-customer rate. A growing share of bookings come from clients on their second, third, or even fourth move with the team — and from referrals to friends, family, and neighbors. Online reviews routinely call out individual crew members by name, an unusual marker of consistency in an industry where turnover is often high.A Full Suite of Moving Services1st Choice Movers offers a comprehensive menu of relocation services designed to cover every stage of a move. Local moving services give San Diego residents door-to-door support across the county, while intrastate moving extends coverage throughout California. The company's two-part packing and unpacking program sends a dedicated packing team the day before a move, then handles transport, furniture assembly, and placement on moving day so clients can settle in immediately.Additional offerings include commercial and office relocations, white-glove service for delicate or high-value items, furniture dismantling and reassembly, loading and unloading for containers and storage units, heavy lifting for items such as pianos and safes, and moving to and from storage facilities.What Sets 1st Choice Movers ApartIn a market crowded with national chains and rotating brokers, 1st Choice Movers has stayed deliberately local. The company is fully licensed and insured through the California Bureau of Household Goods and Services, and it operates its own trucks and equipment with an in-house crew rather than subcontracting jobs out."We've grown the way we have because we've refused to cut corners," Derek added. "We quote honestly, we show up on time, we protect the home and the belongings, and we charge what we said we would. That sounds like a low bar, but in this industry it's actually rare — and our customers notice."The company is also active across the platforms San Diego residents actually use to vet local services, maintaining a strong presence on Google, Yelp, Thumbtack, the Better Business Bureau, Facebook, and Instagram. Across those channels, customers consistently highlight three things: clear communication from the first phone call, careful handling of furniture and fragile items, and final invoices that come in at or under the original estimate.Looking AheadAs 1st Choice Movers approaches its third decade in business, the company plans to continue investing in crew training, equipment, and customer service infrastructure while maintaining the same locally owned, locally operated structure that has defined it from day one. Free, no-obligation moving estimates are available through the company's website or by phone — making it easy for anyone searching for trusted movers San Diego homeowners and businesses recommend to get started in minutes.About 1st Choice MoversFounded more than 18 years ago and headquartered in San Diego, 1st Choice Movers is a locally owned and operated moving company providing residential, commercial, and specialty moving services throughout San Diego County and across California. The company is fully licensed and insured, and has completed more than 20,000 moves with an average customer rating of 4.9 stars. Services include local and intrastate moving, packing and unpacking, commercial relocations, white-glove transport, furniture dismantling and reassembly, loading and unloading, heavy lifting, and storage moves. For more information or to request a free quote, visit https://my1stchoicemovers.com or call (858) 375-6225.Media ContactDerekOwner, 1st Choice Movers8250 Miramar Mall, San Diego, CA 92121Phone: (858) 375-6225Email: Derek@my1stchoicemovers.comWeb: https://my1stchoicemovers.com

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