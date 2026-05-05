Thompson Builders Completes Redwood City’s New $56.2M Veterans Memorial Senior Center

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders is proud to announce the successful completion of the new Veterans Memorial Senior Center (VMSC) in Redwood City, a transformative $56.2 million civic project that will serve seniors, veterans, and the greater community for generations to come. Following more than a decade of planning, the City of Redwood City officially unveiled the new facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public walkthrough held on May 4, 2026.As the general contractor for the project, Thompson Builders delivered the 45,000-square-foot facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the community while honoring the site’s historic significance.The new center features a 270-seat theater for performances and community events, an all-electric commercial kitchen capable of producing up to 400 meals per day, a mini-gymnasium, wellness and adaptive physical education studios, multipurpose and conference rooms, office spaces for nonprofit partner organizations, an elevated outdoor deck with community gardens and a walking/exercise track, a senior club room, social lobby, and dedicated exhibit space honoring veterans and celebrating NFL alumni history. The entire facility was constructed with full ADA accessibility to ensure it serves community members of all abilities.Drawing on Thompson Builders’ extensive experience delivering LEED and sustainable projects, the facility incorporates advanced climate-resilient and energy-efficient design features. These include solar chimneys utilizing passive cooling techniques, natural ventilation and thermal mass strategies for interior temperature stabilization, smart shading systems to reduce solar heat gain, energy-efficient heat pumps, a fully all-electric design with induction cooking systems, rooftop photovoltaic solar panels, a microgrid with battery storage for peak demand and emergency backup power, and infrastructure designed to adapt to future climate change scenarios.The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together several notable attendees, including Mayor Elmer Martínez Saballos, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Tiarra Warner, Senior Affairs Commission Chair Jacqueline Hartman, military veteran Leo McArdle, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young.Adding to the significance of the project, the Veterans Memorial Senior Center incorporates thoughtfully curated exhibit spaces that honor Redwood City’s longstanding tradition of recognizing veterans and preserving local history. Developed in partnership with Hands-on Heritage and ELS Architecture & Urban Design, exhibits throughout the building trace veterans’ stories from the Civil War through the 21st century. Complementing these displays, the facility also features exhibits highlighting the history of the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL Alumni Association in Redwood City, paying tribute to the team’s time practicing at Red Morton Park from 1956 to 1988.Thompson Builders is honored to place its name on a facility that not only provides lasting value and critical community services, but also celebrates the rich history of Redwood City’s veterans and local heritage. This project reflects Thompson Builders’ continued commitment to constructing meaningful spaces that strengthen communities and improve lives.

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