True Care Wildlife Expands Oklahoma Wildlife Education and Humane Home Protection Mission

True Care Wildlife expands humane wildlife education, attic restoration, and long-term wildlife prevention services throughout the Oklahoma City metro.

Oklahoma homes face unique wildlife pressures because of our climate, aging rooflines, and expanding neighborhoods near natural habitats.” — Brad McKey

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Care Wildlife, a locally owned Oklahoma wildlife removal and home protection company built on more than a decade of experience serving Oklahoma homeowners, is expanding its mission to help families solve wildlife problems through humane removal, detailed inspections, long-term exclusion, and better public education.

The company was built around a simple idea: Oklahoma homeowners should not have to choose between protecting their home and respecting native wildlife.

True Care Wildlife focuses on identifying how animals are getting into homes, correcting the entry points, restoring damaged or contaminated attic spaces, and helping prevent the same problem from coming back. The company specializes in humane wildlife removal, raccoon removal, squirrel removal, mice and rat control, attic cleanup and restoration, wildlife entry-point repairs, and home wildlife inspections.

Rather than relying on temporary trapping-only approaches, True Care Wildlife emphasizes inspection-driven solutions designed to address the root cause of recurring wildlife problems. That includes finding vulnerable rooflines, damaged vents, chewed entry points, attic contamination, and other conditions that allow animals to enter Oklahoma homes.

“Oklahoma homes face unique wildlife pressures because of our climate, aging rooflines, and expanding neighborhoods near natural habitats,” said owner Brad McKey. “We built True Care Wildlife around the idea that wildlife problems should be solved the right way — with honest inspections, long-term solutions, and respect for the animals involved.”

As part of that mission, McKey also authors Oklahoma Wildlife Authority, an educational resource focused on Oklahoma wildlife behavior, prevention strategies, humane coexistence, and in-depth articles about native wildlife species throughout the state.

The goal of Oklahoma Wildlife Authority is to help homeowners better understand the animals living around them, identify early signs of wildlife activity, and learn practical prevention steps before small problems become costly home damage.

True Care Wildlife also contributes monthly to organizations including Local Community Alliance and WildCare Oklahoma in support of local community initiatives, humane wildlife education, and wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state.

With a focus on humane service, homeowner education, and long-term prevention, True Care Wildlife continues serving Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, and surrounding metro communities with an approach designed to protect homes while helping keep wildlife wild.

About True Care Wildlife

True Care Wildlife is a locally owned Oklahoma wildlife removal and home protection company built on more than a decade of experience serving Oklahoma homeowners throughout Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in humane wildlife removal, long-term exclusion solutions, attic restoration, rodent control, wildlife entry-point repairs, and inspection-based prevention designed to protect homes while promoting responsible coexistence with native wildlife.

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