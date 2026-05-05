Broomfield Police Department awarded Outstanding Law Enforcement Award

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) has been selected as the first-ever recipient of the Outstanding Law Enforcement or Government Agency Award from the Adams Broomfield Bar Association!

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from a thoughtful and compelling nomination submitted by members of our own community,” said Chief of Police Enea Hempelmann.

The nomination highlights the department’s innovative wellness initiatives, strong commitment to community policing and impactful peer-to-peer mentoring programs. It also reflects the positive impact the BPD continues to have, both within the organization and throughout the community it serves.

“This honor speaks to the professionalism, dedication and meaningful impact our employees bring to the community each day,” Chief Hempelmann added. “It’s a powerful reflection of the positive difference the Broomfield Police Department continues to make.”

The BPD was recognized with this distinguished award on May 1 during the Adams County Bar Association’s annual Law Day event. For a full list of recent accolades and more information, visit Broomfield.org/AwardsAndHonors



