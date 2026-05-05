Jenifer Gompert Sworn-In as Clerk Magistrate of Morrill County

A swearing-in ceremony for Jenifer Gompert as Clerk Magistrate of the Morrill County Court was held April 23, 2026, in the Morrill County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Retired Judge James Worden hosted the ceremony, with Judge Paul Wess administering the oath of office. Deputy Administrator for Trial Court Services Amy Prenda delivered remarks noting the vital importance of the role of clerk magistrate to the community and the court.

Gompert began her duties on January 5, 2026, replacing former Clerk Magistrate Ashley Harimon.

Photo: Retired Judge James Worden, Jenifer Gompert, Judge Paul Wess