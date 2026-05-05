A New Crown Rises: Virgelia Productions Crowns Nicole Yaejin Hahn As The 37th Miss Asia-U.S.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgelia Productions Inc., under the leadership of Chairman and President Virgelia Villegas, proudly announces the coronation of Nicole Yaejin Hahn as the 37th Miss Asia U.S.A. 2026. This distinguished honor recognizes Miss Hahn’s exceptional achievements, her dedication to compassionate service, and her commitment to empowering young women across the nation and beyond.On April 20, 2026, Virgelia Productions Inc. announced Mekyla Li had officially stepped down from her title as Miss Asia U.S.A., relinquishing the coveted crown, sash, title, and all associated rights and privileges in order to pursue her participation in the Miss Grand USA pageant. With her resignation, her reign and all claims to the title have been formally concluded.ABOUT THE QUEEN: Nicole Yaejin Hahn – Miss Asia U.S.A. 2026Nicole Yaejin Hahn, 21, is an undergraduate at Boston University pursuing a dual focus in Human Physiology and Public Health and a graduate dental student. A dynamic leader and accomplished artist, she brings over 15 years of dance training and is the founder and president of NOIR, a K-pop dance team with chapters in both Los Angeles and Boston.Her academic excellence includes clinical research on Chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) at Boston Medical Center, where she has contributed to advancing medical understanding and presented her work at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.Beyond academia, Miss Hahn has graced the runway at New York Fashion Week and participated in hanbok showcases celebrating Korean heritage. She is also a speaker, having delivered a TEDxBU Salon talk titled “Redefining Purpose,” as well as a digital creator whose platform has reached over 7 million viewers worldwide—sharing messages of identity, growth, and confidence.An advocate for compassionate healthcare and youth mental health, Miss Hahn emphasizes the intersection of identity, ambition, and purpose in shaping meaningful lives. Through her platform, Nicole inspires young women to embrace multidimensional identities and define purpose on their own terms.“Nicole embodies everything the Miss Asia U.S.A. title stands for,” said Villegas. “Her intellect, artistry, compassion, and unwavering dedication to service make her an extraordinary representative of Asian American women and an inspiring role model for the next generation.”Full details regarding the official coronation ceremony—including date, venue, and program—will be announced soon. Members of the press and the public are encouraged to follow official communications for updates.About Virgelia Productions Inc.Virgelia Productions Inc. is the organization behind Miss Asia U.S.A., a premier pageant platform dedicated to celebrating the achievements, heritage, and aspirations of Asian American women. With decades of excellence, the organization continues to champion cultural pride, leadership, and community impact on a global stage.The organization produces multicultural pageants and fashion show events that celebrate global diversity, providing a platform for women to express themselves and showcase their cultural heritage, talent, beauty and achieving international fame and higher education.Under the experienced leadership of founder Virgelia Villegas, having worked in the some of the most prestigious hotels in the hospitality industry for over 24 years, Virgelia Productions has made an incredible stride in event production, planning, designing and execution for over 35 years.A Strong Brand Portfolio: The company owns and produces several prestigious pageants, including Miss & Mrs. Asia USA, Miss & Mrs. Latina Global, and Miss & Mrs. Europe Global, which have gained international recognition in the pageantry and entertainment world.Virgelia's commitment to excellence has driven the organization the dedication to delivering high-quality events that exceeds client and audience expectations, while fostering a culture of professionalism and integrity.Celebrating Cultural Heritage: By showcasing the beauty, talent and richness of diverse cultures now rooted in America. Virgelia Productions creates a unique and impactful experience for its participants, audience, sponsors and viewers worldwideMEDIA CONTACT:EMMA WILLETT | VIRGELIA PRODUCTIONS, INC.TEXT/WHATSAPP: (818) 438-7747TOLL FREE: 1 (800) 831-9880EMAIL: VIRGELIAPRODUCTIONS@YAHOO.COMFACEBOOK: VIRGELIA PRODINSTAGRAM: @VIRGELIAPRODUCTIONS

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