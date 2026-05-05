Bright Line Investigations Marks 12 Years, Expands Regional and National Investigative Reach

Established May 6, 2014 Chief Investigator, Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations marks 12 years, expanding from Stevens Point into a regional investigative firm with national and international reach.

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC will celebrate its 12-year anniversary on May 6, 2026, marking the continued growth of a Stevens Point based investigative agency that has developed from a solo practitioner operation into a premier regional private detective agency with multi-state capabilities, national investigative relationships, and international professional connections.Founder and Chief Investigator Kyle P. Corrigan recently renewed his Illinois Private Detective license through May 31, 2029, reinforcing the firm’s long-term operational presence in one of the Midwest’s most important investigative and insurance markets. Bright Line’s Illinois private detective agency license is also scheduled for renewal on August 31, 2026.In a time when insurance companies, law firms, businesses, and private clients must sort through countless investigative vendors, Bright Line Investigations has built its reputation around regional knowledge, direct oversight, and trusted professional relationships. The company serves clients across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan, with regional presence near Stevens Point, Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Des Moines, and St. Paul.What started as a single-state practice has grown into a regional investigative agency with national reach. Clients need more than a name on a vendor list. They need investigators who understand the local terrain, know how to document facts properly, and can coordinate reliable coverage when a matter crosses state lines.Bright Line provides criminal defense investigations, insurance Special Investigations Unit support, surveillance, process service, security and firearms training, due diligence, and complex investigative services. The firm’s model combines local and regional field experience with a vetted national network of investigators and broader professional intelligence relationships for due diligence, discreet inquiries, and international investigative needs.Corrigan also serves in national leadership within the investigative profession. He is the Secretary of the National Council of Investigation and Security Services and serves on the organization’s executive committee. Bright Line maintains international memberships with the World Association of Detectives and the International Intelligence Network, expanding the firm’s access to professional investigative contacts and intelligence resources beyond the United States.Bright Line’s continued growth reflects a deliberate transition from a small local agency into a structured regional investigative platform, while maintaining the direct quality control and professional standards required in sensitive legal, insurance, and security matters.About Bright Line Investigations LLCBright Line Investigations LLC is a licensed private detective agency headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The firm provides investigative, surveillance, insurance SIU, criminal defense, security, and firearms training services throughout the Midwest, supported by a vetted national network and international professional affiliations. Bright Line focuses on precision, consistency, discretion, and accountability.

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