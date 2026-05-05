SF Immigration Court — one of the busiest in the nation — closes months ahead of schedule

The San Francisco Immigration Court closed for good Friday, months ahead of schedule, leaving a lengthy case backlog and adding to years-long delays for asylum seekers. The closure follows a dramatic cutback in judicial staffing under the Trump administration, which dismissed more than 100 judges throughout the country and more than a dozen in SF — many fired abruptly over email.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.