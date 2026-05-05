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SF Immigration Court — one of the busiest in the nation — closes months ahead of schedule

The San Francisco Immigration Court closed for good Friday, months ahead of schedule, leaving a lengthy case backlog and adding to years-long delays for asylum seekers. The closure follows a dramatic cutback in judicial staffing under the Trump administration, which dismissed more than 100 judges throughout the country and more than a dozen in SF — many fired abruptly over email.

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SF Immigration Court — one of the busiest in the nation — closes months ahead of schedule

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