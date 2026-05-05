California Supreme Court Narrows Felony Murder Rule in Resentencing Appeal

(Subscription required) Defendants who intend to kill someone but don’t actually deliver the lethal blow, or directly aid the killer who did, cannot be found guilty of first-degree felony murder, California’s Supreme Court held Monday in a 6-1 decision that resolved a split among courts of appeal.

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