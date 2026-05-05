Appellate Justice, Doctor Who Educates With Social Media To Speak at First UC Davis Commencements

A California appellate justice and a doctor who uses social media to empower medical learners will be the first guest speakers as the University of California, Davis, begins its graduation season this week.

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