California Judicial Branch Dedicates New Sacramento Courthouse

State and local officials, local judges and court staff, and California Supreme Court justices gathered last month to help commemorate the completion of the new Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse. The new building consolidates court services, and addresses overcrowding and security issues.

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